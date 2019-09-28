Two of Gordon County 4-H’s shooting sports teams will begin next week with mandatory safety meetings that require both parent and child to attend. This meeting is mandatory for those youth wanting to join the team and their parents, as the coaches will be providing an overview of the season and the practice schedule, discussing fees and equipment requirements, and most importantly, reviewing safety procedures.
The coaches will be able to provide guidance on what equipment is needed, so youth are not required to have any equipment prior to joining the team.
On Monday, Sept. 30, at 6 p.m., the archery team will have its safety meeting at the Gordon County Livestock Pavilion. The archery team is open to 4th-12th graders.
On Thursday, Oct. 3, at 6:30 p.m., the Gordon County 4-H BB Rifle Team will have its first meeting at the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office. The BB Rifle team is open to 4th-9th graders.
For more information, please contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office at 706-629-8685.
Gordon County 4-H exhibits at Northwest Georgia Regional Fair
Two Gordon County 4-H’ers took home top prizes in the Northwest Georgia Regional Fair Family Scarecrow Contest. A first place ribbon and $100 prize went to Dalton Lowery with his scarecrow mechanics display, and second place went to Kylie and Kadie Jo Hurd for their sister scarecrows.
Gordon County 4-H also won first place in the fair booth design contest with their theme “Find Your Spot in Gordon County 4-H.”
Let’s give them ‘pumpkin’ to talk about!
Registration for the 2019 Pumpkin Growing Contest is now open.
Every year, Georgia 4-H’ers from across the state compete to grow the heaviest pumpkin. This year’s results will be announced on Oct. 26, National Pumpkin Day. The Georgia 4-H Pumpkin Growing Contest is sponsored through the generous support of the Georgia Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association.
Current 4-H members in first through 12th grades are eligible to compete. Any variety of pumpkin may be used. One pumpkin per 4-H’er is allowed and the weight must be verified at Gordon County Extension/4-H office. A cash prize of $100 will be awarded to the 4-H’er placing first; $50 for the second place pumpkin and $25 to the third place winner.
The first 50 counties to certify a winner will receive a Georgia 4-H Pumpkin Contest T-shirt for the top pumpkin grower in their county. Certificates will be awarded to all participants.
Deadline to enter is no later than 5 p.m. on Oct. 25 and must be completed through Gordon County Extension/4-H. Contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office at 706-629-8685.
Thanksgiving card contest
Design a November Thanksgiving card for the Georgia 4-H Foundation, which will be sent to 4-H supporters to express our gratitude and well wishes. We want to share how thankful we are for those that support Georgia 4-H.
Top prize is $50.
Thanksgiving card contest rules:
1. All entries must be the student’s original drawing on an 8.5 x 5.5 inch (or 5.5 x 8.5 inch) sheet of white, unlined paper.
2. All entries should somehow include 4-H in the theme for the message or design.
3. All entries must be colorful so they can be reproduced on the card.
4. Each entry must be accompanied by an official entry form filled out by the 4-H’er and signed by the county 4- H agent.
5. All 4-H members (fourth-12th grades) are eligible to participate.
6. Entries must be submitted to Gordon County Extension/4-H no later than Oct. 10, 2019.
7. If any of the above rules are not followed, the entry may be disqualified.
8. Georgia 4-H reserves the right to modify the entry.
For more information, contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office at 706-629-8685.
Calendar
♦ Sept. 26-29 – National 4-H Volunteer Conference of Southern States
♦ Sept. 27-Oct. 2 – National 4-H Dairy Judging Contest
♦ Sept. 30 – Archery Team Parent and Safety Meeting
♦ Oct. 3 – BB Team Parent and Safety Meeting
♦ Oct. 3-13 – Georgia National Fair
In-school programs
♦ Tuesday, Oct. 1: Ashworth Middle
♦ Wednesday, Oct. 2: Sonoraville Elementary – 5th Grade
♦ Thursday, Oct. 3: Belwood Elementary – 4th Grade