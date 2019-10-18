Gordon County 4-H is already in full swing of in-school programming for 4th-8th grade students, and next week Gordon County 4-H will begin its extracurricular club programming for those students not seen during in-school programs, as well as a monthly countywide meeting open to all K-12th grade students.
Extracurricular club programming includes:
♦ Senior Club – open to all 9th-12th grade students; will be meeting at Taco House at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21
♦ Homeschool — open to all K-12th grade homeschooled students; will be meeting at the 4-H office at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22
♦ Cloverbuds – open to all K-3rd grade students; will be meeting at the 4-H office at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct/ 22
♦ County Council – open to ALL K-12th grade students, regardless of school; will be meeting at 4-H office at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22; supper will be provided for youth and their families, and free activities will be offered for youth while adults will receive 4-H monthly updates
For information about any of these extracurricular clubs, please contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office by calling 706-629-8685.
Rivers Alive clean-up
Gordon County 4-H held its 10th annual Rivers Alive clean up event on Sept. 21 along with the Sonoraville High School Interact Club, Calhoun ROTA KIDS and Keep Calhoun-Gordon Beautiful members. The morning began with guest speaker Greg Green who spoke on the importance of being aware of the environment and how participants can recycle their own trash as well as being mindful of trash in surrounding areas.
Areas cleaned included the Highway 136 Boat Ramp, Mauldin Walking Path, and Highway 156 Boat Ramp, collecting around 2,448 pounds of trash. Participants were amazed at the amount of trash accumulated and that people were so thoughtless with their unwanted trash and household items. Most common items found include cigarette butts, plastic beverage bottle, and aluminum cans. The most unusual items were a recliner and a love seat set, and a unique natural find was a shed snake skin. The highlight of the day was when youth found a baby turtle.
The purpose of the annual Rivers Alive Clean up event is to encourage youth and adult participants to help their community by being mindful of the importance of recycling and picking up littler wherever they are.
4-H Junior Conference set for Nov. 16-17
Held annually at Rock Eagle 4-H Center, Junior Conference is a two-day recreational and educational opportunity planned for 4-H’ers in the 6th through 8th grades. The weekend includes a mix of workshops and education sessions, along with opportunities for community service and exhibits, planned by and led by the Junior Board of Directors. Recreational programs for 4-H’ers are included to allow 4-H’ers to interact with youth from all over Georgia. Educational workshops, community service, and recreation are led by high school-aged teen leaders.
Highlights of the weekend include: Junior Conference brings together 4-H delegations from across the state of Georgia, giving the chance to meet new friends across county lines; engage in hands-on workshops and educational sessions; participate in recreation and hear a performance from the Georgia 4-H performing arts group, Clovers & Co.; learn more about 4-H opportunities and project work through the exhibit fair; and complete community service projects benefiting communities across Georgia.
Participants have the opportunity to showcase an exhibit focusing on his or her DPA project area. Awards will be given to the top exhibits. Certified teen leaders can complete an online application for workshop instructor, service leader, or recreation leader.
Early bird registration of $40 to attend the event closes Oct. 23 and delegates must be entered in event registration to receive $5.00 early bird discount. After Oct. 23, registration will be $45. Applications for both exhibits and certified teen leaders to serve in leadership roles are also due Oct. 23. Contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office at 706-629-8685 for more information or to register for 4-H Junior Conference.
Pictures
Rivers Alive group with trash collected at Mauldin walking path
4-H’er Cameron Cochran found a fishing lure
Youth using an extended reach grabber to pull trash from thick foliage
Calendar
♦ Oct. 9-20 – Tractor Supply Company Paper Clover Drive
♦ Oct. 21 – 4-H Youth in Action Awards Application Deadline
♦ Oct. 21 – Senior Club (9th-12th Grade) Meeting
♦ Oct. 22 – Homeschool Club at 3:30 p.m.
♦ Oct. 22 – Cloverbuds Club (K-3rd Grade) at 5:00 p.m.
♦ Oct. 22 – County Council (K-12th Grade) at 6:00 p.m.
♦ Oct. 23 – Junior Conference Early Bird Registration Deadline
♦ Oct. 24 – Pumpkin Growing Contest Deadline
In-school programs
♦ Wednesday, Oct. 16: Tolbert Elementary – 5th grade
♦ Friday, Oct. 18: Calhoun Elementary – 4th and 5th grade; Fairmount Elementary – 5th grade
♦ Monday, Oct. 21: Sonoraville Elementary – 4th grade; Calhoun Middle
♦ Tuesday, Oct. 22: Fairmount Elementary – 4th grade
♦ Wednesday, Oct. 23: Belwood Elementary – 5th grade; Tolbert Elementary – 5th grade
♦ Thursday, Oct. 24: Red Bud Elementary – 5th grade
♦ Friday, Oct. 25: W.L. Swain Elementary – 5th grade