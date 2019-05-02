On April 20, amidst cold and rainy conditions, Gordon County 4-H had 14 youth compete at an area shotgun qualifier match hosted at the Griffin Gun Club by Fayette County 4-H. And seven of the 14 earned the right to shoot at the state competition.
At the match, participants shoot in a modified trap format, with two practice shots followed by 25 scoring shots. In order to qualify and advance to state, seventh and eighth grade competitors must break 16 out of 25 targets and high school competitors must break 20 out of 25 targets.
Gordon County 4-H junior competitors were Eli Freeman and Gavin Jones. Gordon County 4-H senior competitors were Joshua Collis, George Freeman, Will Freeman, Will Gallman, Jacob Hunter, Breana Manning, Roger Miller, Halle Moore, Matthew Ramsey, Gracy Sexton, Dylan Sikes and Ashton Stanley.
Competitors that shot a qualifying score and will be advancing to state are Joshua Collis, Jacob Hunter, Gavin Jones, Breana Manning, Roger Miller, Matthew Ramsey and Dylan Sikes. The state competition will be held at Rock Eagle 4-H Center on May 11. The team will also be holding a fundraiser shoot on May 18 which is open to the public to participate.
Rabies clinic on the east side this weekend
Gordon County 4-H, in conjunction with Animal Hospital of Gordon County, will be hosting a two-weekend traveling rabies clinic across Gordon County, with the first clinic coming this weekend.
On the first two weekends in May, the veterinarians, 4-H staff and 4-H members will travel to 12 different locations to offer a convenient and affordable way for Gordon County residents to vaccinate their cats and dogs.
Rabies shots will be provided on their own for $10 each or in conjunction with a package of annual vaccinations available to your animals.
The package for dogs is $40 and includes vaccinations for distemper parvo, kennel cough, leptospirosis and rabies. The package for cats is $35 and includes vaccinations for feline distemper, feline leukemia and rabies. Also available will be a $45 voucher for an office exam and heartworm test.
On Saturday the team will cover the east side of Gordon County, and on May 11, the team will travel over the west side of the county. Times and locations for this weekend’s event are below.
Saturday
8-9 a.m. — Calhoun High
9:15-10:15 a.m. – Belwood Elementary
10:30-11:30 a.m. – Sonoraville School
1-2 p.m. – Fairmount School
2:15-2:45 p.m. – Oakman Fire Station
3-4 p.m. – Red Bud School
4-H calendar
Saturday – State Horse Judging
Saturday – Target Challenge Weekend-State BB Match
Saturday – Traveling Rabies Clinic (East Side)
Thursday – Program Development Team Meeting
May 11 – Target Challenge Weekend – State Modified Trap Shotgun Match
May 11 – Traveling Rabies Clinic (West Side)