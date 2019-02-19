On Feb. 2, the Gordon County 4-H BB team traveled to Haralson County and competed in the annual Haralson County 4-H BB Winter Classic Match. Gordon County 4-H entered three teams into the competition:
Team 1 was made up of a mix of new and returning shooters: Emma Derrick, Sawyer Derrick, Cheyenne Mathews, Zack Mulkey, Anna Cheyenne Smith and Adrianna Young
Team 2 was made up of first-year shooters: Isaiah Adams, Cameron Cochran, Eli Hall, Gavin Sprowl, Luke Todd and Matthew Worley
Team 3 was made up of returning shooters: Hunter Angel, Ruben Hall, Sebastian Hall, Kameren Kleist, Ryland Stamey, Kaleb Stephens and Eli Todd
Each participant completed a safety test worth 100 points and then shot a 10-bull target in each of four positions: prone, standing, sitting and kneeling, each with a possible high score of 100, for a total perfect score of 500 for each competitor. Team scores are determined by adding the overall scores of the top five competitors on each team.
Team 1 placed 11th overall with a score of 2,034, while team 2 placed 17th with a score of 1,786, and team 3 was the highest placing Gordon County team of the day earning ninth place overall with a score of 2,069.
Individually, Emma Derrick was recognized as the third place individual in the prone position for new shooters with a score of 92 out of 100, with two bull’s-eyes. Eli Todd was the highest scoring individual from Gordon County 4-H with a final score of 438 out of 500.
The team will be traveling to Carroll County to compete on March 23 at the Carroll County 4-H Guns-N-Clovers Annual BB Fun Shoot before Gordon County 4-H hosts the Northwest Area BB Gun Match on March 30 that is a qualifying match for the state competition.
For more information about the BB team, contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office at 706-629-8685 or Extension Agent Allie Griner at allie723@uga.edu.
Archery team competes at Warren County Invitational
Following the Georgia 4-H State Indoor Archery Match held in January, the Gordon County 4-H Archery team competed at a fun shoot in Warrenton.
On Feb. 9, nine archery team members and one of the Gordon County coaches participated in Warren County 4-H’s third annual Indoor Archery Tournament. The tournament was a 330 round, meaning that each participant shot 30 arrows, each with a top score of 11 for a center shot, for a maximum score of 330. The arrows were shot in 10 ends of three arrows each at a distance of 18 meters for everyone except the novice division, which shot at 9 meters.
Competing from Gordon County 4-H was:
Cloverleaf Novice (grades 4-6) – Faith French and Anna Cheyenne Smith
Cloverleaf Compound (grades 4-6) – Kenzlee Parker, Elijah Turner, Nathan Turner
Junior Compound (grades 7-8) – Caitlynne Clardy, Brooklyn Clark, Logan Fuller, and Hannah Jones
Adult Recurve – Caleb Griner
Gordon County 4-H had a strong showing at the competition. Individuals placing in the top three included:
Anna Cheyenne Smith – first place Cloverleaf Novice, female
Elijah Turner – second place Cloverleaf Compound, male
Logan Fuller – third place Junior Compound, male
Hannah Jones – third place Junior Compound, female
Caleb Griner – first place Adult Recurve, male
The archery team is now transitioning to their outdoor competition season.
Those interested in joining the archery team, contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office at 706-629-8685 or allie723@uga.edu.
4-H calendar
Feb. 20-23
Georgia Junior National Livestock Show in Perry
In-school programming schedule
No in-school programs due to winter breaks.