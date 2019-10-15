A gunshot fired into the ground sent shrapnel flying and injured three people early Monday morning, according to Calhoun Police Department records.
Police were sent to apartments at 168 Riverview Drive at about 1 a.m. Monday after dispatch received a call that three people had been shot.
Brian Raymond Spielman, 36, of 442 Riverside Drive, Calhoun, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
Spielman told police that two people attacked him and that he fired a shot into the ground.
Police observed two people at the scene with wounds on their legs. A third person had already been transported for treatment before police arrived. At least one of the two victims on the scene was taken to the hospital after speaking with police.