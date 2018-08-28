Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team continues to investigate a deadly accident involving a motorcycle and car on Tuesday morning.
According to the GSP, sometime after 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 28, a 2007 Saturn, driven by Adam Ware, 19, of Mt. Zion Road, Resaca, was traveling on County Line Road in unincorporated Gordon County and turned north, after stopping at the stop sign, onto Highway 225. Ware struck a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by Aurthur Watson, 56, of Chatsworth.
Watson died from injuries sustained in the accident.
A witness at the scene told GSP that Aurthur was allegedly passing other vehicles when the collision occurred.
SCRT will continue to investigate. the accident. No charges have been filed at press time.