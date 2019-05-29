David Lightfoot, a Georgia Rotary Scholarship student from Scotland, has completed his one year college attendance at Dalton State College and will soon be returning to Scotland.
Lightfoot is one of 47 international student scholars sponsored by Rotary clubs in Georgia in the past year. The program was started by Georgia Rotary clubs following World War II to help foster good will and understanding and to help students from other countries learn about American life and values.
Lightfoot summarized his time at Dalton State and presented a slide show, highlighting conclaves with other GRSP scholars and described visits to other American cities.
Accompanying him was Dr. John Richmond, GRSP trustee from Dalton. Also attending the meeting was Kim Reynolds, director of planning and marketing for Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton. She was a guest of Rotarian Danny Wright, also a vice president at Hamilton.
A focus of Calhoun’s Rotary Club is working with programs that help those in need in our area, and especially programs that work with area youth. A flagship program of Georgia Rotary is the Georgia Rotary Scholarship Program while International Rotary’s primary program is the eradication of polio.
Without the support of Rotary’s Polio Eradication program, it is estimated that 18 million people are walking today who would have been paralyzed. 400 million children are immunized against this dread disease by Rotary and its partners yearly and only $3 will immunize a child for life. For this paltry sum of $3 per immunization, it is estimated that $40 billion to $50 billion in health care costs will be saved by the year 2035, not to mention the human tragedy averted. So if you’d like to join an organization that does good locally, and world wide, speak to a Rotarian. The members are your friends and neighbors.