I have many clients over the years that will grow their garden vegetable organically or by using many organic principals. There are also many certified organic farms in the north Georgia area that will sell organic labeled produce.
Today, I will go over some of the basic steps in organic vegetable gardening in our area. Some of the steps may be very similar to growing vegetables traditionally. I will be sharing information from a UGA publication by UGA Staff, George Boyhan, Bob Westerfield and Suzanne Stone.
I will try to cover many of the more problematic areas for the organic gardener in Georgia. For starters, the actual garden spot is important. This is no different for the person that is growing non-organically. The spot should be in full sun or at least get 6-8 hours of direct sunlight per day. The area needs to drain well after big rainfalls, too. If you are limited on space and decide proper drainage is an issue, you will need to help the area by use of ditches or even tile drainage. If the drainage can’t be fixed, then raised beds may be successful. Too much land slope can be difficult also. It is suggested to stay away from areas with slop of 1.5 percent or greater. This is equivalent to 18 inch elevation change in 100 feet. These areas can have more runoff and soil erosion. Slope situations can be addressed by contour planting which is planting the rows by the contour of the land.
As always, you need to have a clean water source for garden irrigation. In organic gardening, it is suggested to stay away from using spots with an existing weed problem. Items like nutsedge, bermuda grass and even kudzu can make gardening tough. Make a garden plan in regards to where you will plant certain vegetables and keep records. For example, you could plant your heavy feeders and your light feeding vegetable in groups separate to make managing fertilization efforts easier.
How you irrigate is important in vegetable gardening. Drip irrigation and soaker hoses can be a great way to slowly get moisture to the plant roots. This can be the most efficient way to irrigate also. Keep in mind trickle irrigation can be more investing and can be more work to monitor, but it can be better overall. The use of overhead sprinklers can be easier and less cost, but is less efficient. Keep in mind when you irrigate, you are trying to get moisture to the roots. Overhead irrigation will soak the foliage too which can lead to disease issues.
The soil and how you manage the soil is a super key to the overall success to organic gardening effort. I could spend an entire article just on soil. Our information states that organic gardening requires a long-term outlook with respect to soil preparation. You need to feed the garden soil with organic matter. The organic matter will feed the plants their nutrition. Think of your garden soil as a long term project in organic gardening efforts. Composting comes in to play by being a super source of organic material in organic vegetable gardening. You can make your own compost material. By composting you are making your own organic matter for your garden and at the same time are reducing the waste on the property.
I would suggest the use of legumes and other grasses as green manures in your organic gardening plans. Green manures are crops grown in the spot that will be turned into the soil to help build the garden spot. Green manures can serve many purposes such as increasing organic matter, reducing some disease issues while increasing nutrient levels in the actual soil. When you turn in the green manures, the legumes for example will decompose and add nutrients and organic matter. Keep in mind that a legume crop can add 30-125 pound of nitrogen per acre when turned in a garden area.
Finally, in organic gardening how you management for weeds and even soil borne pathogens can be top issues in vegetable gardening success. Soil solarization can be an option. Soil solarization is where you cover the soil surface with clear plastic from anywhere from 8 to 12 weeks or maybe longer. Clear plastic will allow for more light energy to go into the soil. Black plastic is not as efficient since this plastic will shade the soil. Try to remove all plant material and crop residue from the spot. Then turn the soil to bust up clods and then rake the area to smooth up the garden. Then you need to saturate the area with water. Cover the garden spot with clear plastic that is 1-4 mils thick. Secure the edges with rock or soil. Soil solarization works better when it is hot and sunlight is brighter in summer months.
For more information, contact UGA Extension- Gordon County at 706-629-8685 or email gbowman@uga.edu.