One of the more popular landscape items in our area is the flowering dogwood.
This tree is native to the eastern United States and can be found growing throughout our state. I will add that for the county agent, dogwoods have been a popular call for issues in the past. Those issues mainly have been associated with poor site selection when the tree was planted.
Today, I will be sharing information on this tree from a UGA revised publication by UGA staff member Bodie Pennisi.
By way of introduction, we need to discuss why flowering dogwoods can be so popular. When dogwoods are in bloom, they can be a beautiful sight to behold. I think we still have a picture of my grandmother standing in front of a dogwood at her house taken many years ago that was in full bloom.
The showy portion of a dogwood is actually the bracts. What you would call a true flower is in the center of the bracts and is less visually appealing. Don’t let my statement on issues with dogwoods cause you to stay away from them as a landscape tree. Dogwoods are not hard to grow if you plant them in a correct spot in the beginning, start with a healthy tree and plant them correctly too.
Planting season for dogwoods can be determined by what fashion you purchase the trees. Container dogwoods can be planted anytime of the year if you water them correctly. The B&B, which stands for balled and burlapped trees and bareroot trees, need to be planted when they are dormant, from November to March. When you are selecting a healthy dogwood, you need to do an inspection.
Try to stay away from dogwoods with damage to the stem or trees that look stressed. The roots of container dogwoods should be healthy white root systems. Make sure the root system is not pot bound.
If you are going with a B&B or bareroot dogwood tree, select trees where care has taken place to keep the root system from drying out by being “heeled-in” with moist sawdust or other organic materials.
You do have some decisions to make as far as dogwood varieties. Many of the dogwoods planted are the white bracted native trees that are grown from seed. Keep in mind there are vegetative produced varieties on the market. These can be more expensive, but according to Pennisi can flower at an earlier age or be more showing in flower. Our literature lists nine white bract varieties and five pink/red bract varieties.
I want to spend time talking about the planting site. Dogwood trees can adapt to soil types, but grow naturally in moist, fertile soils that are high in organic matter. They need to be planted in well-draining areas too.
Keep in mind that dogwoods need good soil drainage and protection from drought. If the area is poor draining, the tree will not survive. Also, note that dogwoods are understory trees. When you go on a weekend drive when dogwoods are in bloom, where do you see them? You see them growing in nature under larger hardwoods and pines. Dogwoods will not perform well in hot and dry exposures.
I always use this example, as a young agent in Bartow County, I was called to take a look at a small dogwood growing in a front lawn. When I arrived, it was easy to see the problem. The dogwood was in a full sun exposure. Not only was the tree in full sun, but the tree was planted in a small soil area with concrete all around this small spot. The homeowners also used rock for the mulch around the dogwood.
The poor tree was burning up. Site selection is very important. I will add that as much as I do not like seeing them in full sun exposures, if you plant them in dense shade, it will result in poor flowering.
You need to prepare the soil correctly in the spot you will plant the dogwood tree. Poor preparation will cause establishment issues and slow growth. You need a large and wide planting hole with the backfill soil well worked. You need to make sure the top of the root ball is level with the soil surface.
Then you will backfill with the same soil removed from the hole. Remember to bust up clods and remove rocks and debris. Organic material should be used as a mulch instead of putting in the actual planting hole. If the spot has a lot of compacted clay soil, you need a large planting hole with loose backfill soil applied. This is important for establishment.
How you water is important to tree survival too especially during the first two growing seasons. Dogwoods will need watering one to two times per week in dry periods. Do not overwater because of potential root rot issues. You will need water in dry falls too. Mulching will help keep soil moisture consistent plus will insulate roots from heat and cold.
For more information, contact UGA Extension-Gordon County at 706-629-8685 or email Extension Agent Greg Bowman at gbowman@uga.edu.