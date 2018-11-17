Though Calhoun City Schools has been trying for years to start construction for a new central office building, plans have not been solidified until now. Earlier this month, the Board of Education approved a $2.6 million construction bid from Momon Construction to begin working on this project. And on Wednesday, a groundbreaking ceremony took place on South Wall Street across from the Gordon Historical Society.
“It’s all about the students, and we’re focusing on how we can make a difference in the lives of young people,” Superintendent Michele Taylor said at the event. Taylor is thankful to have plans finally in action and recognized Momon employees, architects and the school system’s Chief Financial Officer Dee Wrisley for their hard work.
This historic occasion brought the Calhoun board, school staff, construction employees, architects, city workers, city council members and even high school students together to celebrate. Seven students – Hunter Hartsfield, Will Holden, Zane McCracken, Cole Pelfrey, Ethan Crump and Jake Morrow – represented a construction class being taught at Calhoun High School.
Jim Lay, a retired educator from Calhoun City Schools who served as curriculum director, commented on how 116 years ago, the citizens of Calhoun gathered on College Street to break ground for the newly established Calhoun City School building, paralleling that historical gathering to Wednesday’s.
“This new facility is an example of the continued support that our tax payers have always had for our school system,” Lay said. “Our success is the result of (the district’s) commitment to help our leaders of tomorrow to reach their potential to make the world a better place.”
Mayor Jimmy Palmer knows how long the board has been working on this project, and is excited to see it move forward. He thanked the community for the continued support and encouragement.
Palmer also recognized the absence of longtime friend Rep. John Meadows, who died earlier this week. Palmer said Meadows was a graduate of the Calhoun School System, and his children were a part of the school system as his grandchildren are now.
“I just want to recognize him and his contributions to this community,” Palmer said. “He has been very instrumental in a lot of things that happen in our community, and certainly would have wanted to be a part of this.”
During last week’s board meeting, a timeline for the project revealed that Momon estimated to be complete with construction by the end of the July.