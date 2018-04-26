Grogan named to AgGeorgia Farm Credit Board of Directors

Perry, Ga. – AgGeorgia Farm Credit is pleased to announce the election of Brian Grogan to the board of directors. The elections were made by the membership of AgGeorgia at the annual stockholder meetings held across the state in late 2017.
Grogan accepted committee responsibilities as part of his new role at the Board’s recent annual organizational meeting. He will serve on the Audit Committee, which is responsible for oversight related to the quality and integrity of accounting, auditing, financial reporting and internal controls practices of the Association.
Grogan is a poultry farmer and also manages an angus/sim-angus cattle herd, grows approximately 70 acres of corn for feed, and produces hay and forage. He and his wife, Hope, are residents of Calhoun, where he also is a deacon at Oostanaula Baptist Church. They have a daughter, Sarah Mastrangelo (Jon), two sons, Matthew (Lenee Fuller) and Jacob (Grace Roberts), and eight grandchildren.
About AgGeorgia Farm Credit
AgGeorgia Farm Credit is an agricultural lending cooperative owned by over 4,500 member-borrowers, proud to have been helping Georgia grow for generations. AgGeorgia provides farm loans for land, equipment, livestock and production; rural home mortgages, and services such as crop insurance and leasing. AgGeorgia Farm Credit has 20 branches serving 79 counties in Georgia. It is part of the national Farm Credit System, a network of financial cooperatives established in 1916 to provide a dependable source of credit to farmers and rural America. For more information, visit www.aggeorgia.com.