I have been a county agent for now over 25 years. The first portion of my career I served as the 4-H coordinator in Bartow County. Over half of my career has now been in the agricultural and natural resources capacity as an Ag agent in both Bartow and Gordon.
Over these years, one service of offering soil testing for clients is still one of the best resources we offer in UGA Extension. When you plant ornamentals, grow vegetables or try to manage grass for a lawn or hay production, soil testing and the resulting analysis can be a tool that can assist you in success.
I always add that a properly taken soil testing procedure can take out the guess work when you need to purchase lime or a fertilizer. I will be sharing information today from a UGA circular by Leticia Sonon and David Kissel, UGA Ag and Environmental Services Laboratories.
For starters, do not let the words “test” and “analysis” scare you from doing a soil test. In this column, we will go over the sampling procedure and make it simple. Next, do not think that soil testing is very expense. It is not. In fact, a property taken soil test and resulting sample is going to cost you $9 per sample. That price includes our office shipping that particular sample. We have the official soil sample bags for shipping and we even have soil probes that can be checked out by people to make the taking of samples an easier process too.
I previously mentioned that soil sampling can take out the guesswork in what you need to add nutritionally to the soil and if you need to add lime to raise soil pH. Fertilizing and liming with the correct fertilizer and in the correct amounts is a key to growing success. In our area of the state, we have the tendency to be lower in soil pH or more acidic. Lime application will help these situations, but lime will react with the soil slowly. The earlier you can get the lime applied, the sooner you can get a pH increase prior to the growing season. I will add that sampling early in 2020 will help you get quick results for growing plans and if you need lime, you can get that out soon.
How to you conduct a soil sampling procedure? Let us use a bermuda lawn for our example today. There are different sampling depths for different situations. For lawns or pastures, you sample to a depth of 4 inches. For gardens, ornamentals, mixed fruit trees and wildlife plots, you need to sample to a depth of 6 inches. How many samples do you take? You need to take 10 samples for mixing to get a good representation of that area.
Remember, we are using a bermuda lawn for our example today. To sample, you will need a tool to collect the samples and then something to put the samples in. You can use a trowel, shovel, spade, hand probe or hand auger. Again, you can come and check out a soil probe from the office. You will need a clean plastic bucket to put all of the soil samples in after each collection.
When you collect samples, make sure the locations are random. Use a zigzag approach by walking across the lawn and randomly stopping 10 times to do a collection. The stops should cover the entire lawn. How do you take each actual sample? First, clear the ground surface of grass thatch or debris. Push the tool to the desired depth in the soil. If you choose to use a digging tool such as a shovel, push the handle forward, with the tool still in the ground to make a wide opening. Then, cut a thin slice from the side of the opening that is of uniform thickness that is approximately 1⁄4- inch thick and 2 inches in width that extends from the top of the ground to the depth of the cut.
When you take that sample, put the sample in your plastic bucket. Each sample for this one procedure will go in that one bucket. When done sampling you will need to mix all of the samples and bring us in one pint of the mixed soil. Remove rocks, sticks or other debris to keep the sample just soil. If you want to bring a little extra soil to make sure we have enough representation for our soil sample bags, you can. I will add that if you are sampling trees or shrubs, you will need to take six to eight samples from around the drip line of the plants.
Right now, the soil is saturated with water. If the sample is wet, we ask you to air dry the sample overnight on a flat surface with clean white paper on the surface prior to bringing in to the office.
We normally get results back from the lab in five to six working days. If you are still confused on how to sample, you can contact me by email and I can send you our information that will have simple diagrams to give more direction on how to take samples.