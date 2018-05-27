I am going to give credit for this article to my Australian Shepherd, Boss. Boss has been on medication the last few months for potentially a tick-borne illness. This time of year the weather is great and people are active in a variety of outdoor chores or recreation so the potential of tick issues is greater. The ability of ticks to transmit disease to humans and other mammals make preparation important.
According to our information, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever and Lyme disease can be the most common in Georgia. There are other issues such as Southern Tick-Associated Rash Illness (STARI) that you may hear or read about as well as Human Ehrlichiosis. You can also have infection issues when the mouthpart of a tick is broken off in the skin by improper removal. Areas with high tick populations may result in less use of that spot plus it can cost a good amount of money to control ticks in yards and for treating pets. I will sharing information from a revised UGA publication by Elmer Gray, Extension Entomologist, about ticks in our state.
My suggestion is to become familiar with the common tickets in Georgia. There are three more closely associated with humans in Georgia. Those ticks are the Lone Star tick, American dog tick and the black-legged tick. You may want to look at online images to help in tick identification. One thing to remember is all three tick species develop through a similar type life-cycle. Each stage of the cycle must have a blood meal for the tick to develop into an adult and lay eggs for the next generation of ticks.
The female tick can lay up to 6000 eggs in a mass. Eggs can hatch in a little as two weeks or up to a few months. The larvae or “seed ticks” can actually infest a host during this time. The larvae will develop into nymphs. When ticks have matured into adults, they normally will get a blood meal on a large animal such as a deer, horse or dog and at the time can attach to humans. Ticks have the ability to detect exhaled carbon dioxide and body warmth in finding a host. A neat fact is that larval, nymph and adults ticks can each survive a year waiting on a host.
Where do ticks survive the best? Ticks like high grass or brush areas that also favorable to host animals. It is stated that game trails and areas with high deer populations can also be a great spot to find ticks. Ticks need moisture to survive, so bottomland areas with high humidity is good for them, too. Ticks can actually die in hot and dry weather area with short grass and limited mulch. I will add that our information states that all three stages of the Lone Star and black-legged ticks will feed on humans and large animals. The American dog tick feeds on humans only in the adult stage.
How should a person protect themselves from ticks? The best way is to stay in areas where the vegetation is open or kept below the ankles. If you are in those high tick populated areas, avoid vegetation that brushes the body, more importantly the legs. It may be uncomfortable, but if you are in high tick populated areas, wear long pants. You need to tuck the pant legs into your socks and tuck your shirt under your belt. This may not be fashionable, but it can help in visual tick detection. Ticks will work up your body to the head so you are trying to keep the tick from getting under your clothing. There are also tick repellents on the market in many brands and formulations.
Some products may be a liquid that is rubbed on the skin and some may be aerosols that are labeled for clothing and skin. You have the read the label of each product for specific usage information. Many of these repellent products will contain DEET. Our information states to check yourself for ticks twice a day. The goal in this routine checking is to be able to remove a tick that is attached sooner.
There is info that says the longer an infected ticks feeds on the host, the greater the chance of transmitting a disease. That would be a logical assessment.
Proper tick removal is important. It is suggested to remove an embedded tick with forceps, cloth or even paper wrapped around the tick as near to the point of attachment as possible. When removing, use a firm, steady pull. Please do not jerk or twist the tick because you can break off the mouthpart into the skin and could get the area infected. We suggest to not remove a tick with unprotected fingers. You will need to apply a disinfectant to the attachment site immediately after tick removal. You also need to wash your hands with hot, soapy water, too.
For more information, contact UGA Extension- Gordon County at 706-629-8685 or email gbowman@uga.edu.