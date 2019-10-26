It can be a very rewarding experience to grow your own vegetables. Some folks in a neighborhood may have a friendly competition on who can produce that first vine ripe tomato. At our church, a few will talk about growing or consuming the hottest peppers.
For some gardeners, it can be a healthy activity just to be outdoors. Many people like to be able to share fresh garden vegetables with family and friends.
Whatever the goal, you want to have success in your gardening efforts. The bulk of vegetable gardeners are the ones that will plant a spring garden and hope to be rewarded with produce most of the summer. With most gardening efforts for 2019 complete for many citizens, I would like to get you thinking about ways you can have better results in 2020.
I will try to get you thinking about areas of improvement for next year. Some points may center more on disease management. I will be sharing information from two UGA publications. The authors are Elizabeth Little, UGA Home Garden/Small Farm Plant Pathologist, Bob Westerfield, UGA Extension Horticulturist and David Linvill, UGA Extension Agent — Chatham County. I will add that we are planning on having Bob Westerfield in Gordon County for a home garden vegetable workshop for March 2020. Details will come out the first of the year.
Where was the garden spot in 2019? It is suggested that you have a site that will provide eight to 10 hours of sunlight a day. You also need to stay away from areas that do not drain excessive moisture. A spot that will stay wet will have a higher chance of disease such as seedling, root and crown diseases. Keep in mind that a spot in shade and dense vegetation can create a more humid environment that is perfect for pathogens. I will add that having the garden spot close to a house where clean water is available is important too.
Give consideration on the garden site. You may decide, your gardening efforts need to take place on a new spot on the property if these important points are not meet.
Do you do any crop rotation in the garden? Crop rotation is another way to combat diseases that may be causing you problems. Make a chart of where you are planting certain items in the garden area. Note that constant planting of the same plant family of vegetables in the same spot can lead to pathogen increase.
The rule-of-thumb is to only plant the same type of vegetable or closely related vegetables in the same soil once every three to five years. This rotation practice can help starve out most of the pathogens that can lead to stem and leaf diseases. I will add that our information states that longer crop rotation and other management practices may be needed for some of the soil-borne issues such as crown and root diseases. Think about your disease issues in 2019 and give crop rotation a chance.
When is the last time you have taken a proper soil test? I think when folks hear the word test, it pushes them away from soil sampling. A properly taken soil sampling procedure with the soil sent to the UGA Soil Test Lab will check the nutrient status of your soil and thus give you liming and fertilizing recommendations for the garden site. The report is not long and will give you specific recommendations.
Soil testing can take out the guesswork in your liming and fertilizing efforts. I will add that it can take a while for lime to interact with the soil so you can even take your soil sample now.
This way if you need lime, you can add that now. A soil sample is only $9. Plus, we have soil probes that can be borrowed for free.
How are you irrigating? When we are in dry times of gardening season, you will need to irrigate. How you irrigate and the time of day you irrigate can be important. We can cause a lot of disease issues by irrigating with sprinklers during the afternoon hours for example. Soaker hoses and irrigation tape is preferred over sprinklers. If you keep your eye out, you may find some deals on soaker hoses or irrigation tape. You will want to keep a uniform moisture supply in your garden spot too.
Keep in mind that a good soaking irrigation event once a week in the growing season in absence of rainfall will normally be sufficient for heavy soils. The goal is to keep foliage dry and water to the roots.
Do you take advantage of mulch in your vegetable garden? Most folks will mulch their ornamental plants, but do not take the time to mulch vegetable gardens. Mulch can be beneficial. Mulch can help in many ways. Mulch can help conserve soil moisture, can help reduce weed issues and will reduce cultivation. You want to add enough mulch to have two to 4 inches after settling takes place.
Save your newspaper in the off season. Newspaper can be added as a mulch two to three layers thick around plants. Then you can add three inches of straw or compost on top of the newspaper.
Finally, the goal was to get you thinking about 2020. Ponder on what went well in 2019 and look at areas that may need improvement for 2020. Another area to consider is the varieties of seed and transplants you are using in the garden area.