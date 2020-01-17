One of my favorite landscape items is the crape myrtle. The reason it makes my list is because it can provide summer color with the blooms, can handle drought when established and overall has little maintenance issues. Crape myrtles, in the big picture, have few issues with disease and insects too.
I previously mentioned bloom color, which can range from red and pink to lavender and white with crape myrtles, and that gives you options in the landscape. Crape myrtles have size versatility too, with cultivars that can stay in the 3-feet-in-height range to some that will be 20-feet-plus in height. Crape myrtles can be considered a shrub or tree in our landscapes.
Keep in mind that some of the newer cultivars will have improved flower color, better fall leaf color, better looking bark, plus improved cold and disease resistance than some older types. Today, I will be sharing information from a UGA publication by Bodie Pennisi, UGA commercial landscape horticulturist, and Jean Woodward, UGA Extension plant pathologist.
I started off by telling you how great and versatile crape myrtles are, but I do need to tell you of what you may see towards the end of the summer. You may see sooty mold on crape myrtle leaves and stems. Sooty mold is a dark coating that you can see on foliage and stem areas. It can be removed by simply rubbing off the coating. The sooty mold is caused by a fungus on honey dew excretion made by insects such as aphids. Aphids can be an important issue for crape myrtles. The sooty mold will cause little direct issues for the ornamental, but can make the crape myrtle less vigorous. You can reduce the sooty mold problem by using aphid resistant cultivars or insecticides labeled for the pests.
Crape myrtles can grow in some tough areas but will grow and flower better in well-prepared soils. At planting you need to dig a large planting hole that is at least two times wider than the root ball. You will set the plant in the hole no deeper than the crape myrtle grew in the field or container. You will then backfill with the same soil removed from the planting hole. You should bust up clods and remove rocks or other debris. Our info states that research has shown that organic matter amendments are not necessary when planting in individual holes. Using amendments in the hole will encourage roots to stay in the hole area and will keep the roots from growing out into the surrounding soil.
Amendments can help if they are mixed uniformly in the soil surrounding the planting hole. You should water well after planting to help settle the soil. Mulching can be a big help. Mulch will help conserve moisture, reduce weed problems and will help not only insulate roots from cold but also hot weather. In terms of mulch, 3 to 5 inches of pine straw, pine bark, shredded hardwood mulch or shredded leaves placed over the planting hole will work. Mulching beyond the planting holes will be even more beneficial.
Remember that established crape myrtles are considered drought tolerant. A rule of thumb is that watering during dry times that happen in the flowering season will assist flowering efforts of the item. Also note that watering the first two months after planting is important. Again, water completely at planting time and once a week in the absence of rainfall for the first two months.
Planting location is important too in regards to crape myrtles. Crape myrtles will perform better in full sun. Heavy shade can reduce flowering and growth. Heavy shade can also lead to more problems with sooty mold and powdery mildew on flower buds and new growth. Crape myrtles planted under large shade trees may not flower or grow well. The large tree will compete for soil moisture too. The lack of overall sunlight and moisture are reasons a crape myrtle will not grow well or lead to poor flowering.
Proper fertilization can be helpful. Crape myrtles can do well with a general purpose fertilizer such as 8-8-8, 10-10-10, 12-4-8 or 16-4-8. Keep the following tips in regards to crape myrtles. For newly planting one-gallon size crape myrtles, apply 1 teaspoon of fertilizer along the perimeter of the planting hole each month from March to August.
For the larger, established crape myrtles, you can use a broadcast approach one time in the spring. You can apply 8-8-8 or 10-10-10 at a rate of 1 pound per 100 square feet or 12-4-8 or 16-4-8 at the rate of 1⁄2 lb per 100 square feet, per Pennisi and Woodward.
Make sure you do not over-do-it on fertilizer. Over fertilization can cause excess growth and reduce flowering.
Note, it is better to fertilize right before a rain. If rain is not in the forecast, you can water in the fertilizer after the application. It is added that it is not necessary to remove the mulch when fertilizing.