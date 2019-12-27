The chainsaw is a commonly used item to fell, de-limb or cut a tree into sections. Each of these activities will require a different method of using the chainsaw.
I can remember growing up on the family farm where the chainsaw was used by my grandfather many times to saw wood for heating the home. In fact, I think almost every home in our neighbor used wood burning methods to provide heat for the winter. We had a large flatbed truck on the farm that was used to haul large amounts of square bales in the summer and was used to haul firewood in the fall and winter to heat most of the homes on the family farm.
It was hard, but honest work. It was also nice to have a cozy home in the cold winter months too.
I will be sharing chainsaw safety tips from a UGA publication by Glen C. Rains, UGA Safety Extension Specialist.
For starters, keep in mind that the best saw is one that you can comfortably handle and is appropriate for the type of work you do most often, according to Rains. A lightweight chainsaw is good for occasional use such as cutting limbs, firewood and small trees. A mid-weight chainsaw is better for more frequent use. Rains adds that heavy-weight chainsaws are for professional use only.
Again, select a chainsaw that fits your needs and is equipped with safety features. Our information will cover a wide range of modern safety features ranging from the front hand guard all the way to the tip guard.
For example, one feature is the spark arrester. The spark arrester keeps sparks from being ejected by the exhaust. The sparks occur when carbon deposits in the cylinder break lose and ignited by the exhaust gases.
Our information states that spark arrest features are required in many areas.
Another feature is the rear hand guard that is on the rear handle of the chainsaw and is designed to protect the had from a broken or jumping chain. I would suggest studying up on modern safety features before making a purchase.
Keep in mind that safety features do not replace proper training, safe operating practices and common sense when using a chainsaw.
When you start the chainsaw do so carefully. Hold the saw firmly in place. You need to remove all loose debris and make sure the guide bar is not touching anything. Make sure the chain brake is engaged. It is suggested if you use a chainsaw that stretching and strengthening your body is a good idea. A chainsaw can put a strain on back muscles. Stretching and strengthening back muscles will reduce strain, according to Rains.
You need to wear the right clothing when using a chainsaw. You need to wear close-fitting clothes, but clothes that are not confining. You need to wear steel toe boots and a hard hat. Gloves will help prevent cuts and burns. Safety glasses will help protect your eyes too. Chainsaw safety chaps are suggested for folks that will use chainsaws for extended lengths of time. Do not use a chainsaw if you are tired or under the influence of drugs or alcohol. This includes prescription medication.
You will have to do repairs and maintenance to your chainsaw or have someone or a store that will do the work for you. Keep a wrench, screwdriver, sharpening file and a small sharpening gauge on hand. It is also suggested to have a wedge and a mall, sledge hammer or hatchet to help fell the tree in the right direction.
You also need to be familiar with the chainsaw and the controls. Rains adds to especially be familiar with the cut-off switch. You need to know how to sharpen and lubricate the saw in the field plus carry the correct gas-oil mixture for the engine. Read the user’s manual. This will give you information on the saw and how to use the chainsaw safely.
You need to learn from experienced chainsaw operators when possible. First time users should pair up with an experienced chainsaw operator.
You do not need to use a chainsaw by yourself, and be sure to be aware of the location of other people.
This is especially true if you are felling a tree.
Never let a child operate a chainsaw and never use a chainsaw in close proximity to a child, according to Rains. It is too dangerous.
When using the chainsaw, stay low to the ground. This means to avoid using a chainsaw where it will be held higher than your waist when using. It is easier to get hurt when the chainsaw is held higher than your waist than below it.
Finally, avoid cutting with the tip of the saw. This can cause kickback which is the leading cause of chainsaw injury.