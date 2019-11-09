I have stated before that I enjoy all of the seasons. With the early fall being so hot and dry, it can be hard for a person to think about the holidays. The recent cooler temperatures and wet weather along with trees and plants transitioning to winter can help bring on the holiday spirit.
This is the time when many people will purchase plants to decorate homes and places of business or will give holiday plants as gifts. The goal of this column is to give tips on how to care for holiday and gift plants and hopefully add longevity in plants looking great for your holiday season. I will be sharing information from a UGA publication by former UGA Extension Horticulturists Paul Thomas and Mel Garber.
Proper watering of holiday and gift plants is very important. It should be noted that large plants that are in small containers will have the tendency to dry out quickly. Also, keep in mind that relative humidity indoors normally will be low during the heating and air-conditioning times of year. When plants are in these situations, you need to check plants daily. A rule-of-thumb is that over-watering plants can be as big of a problem as under-watering. You should not water potted plants until the soil is almost dry to the touch. You would then only give enough water that some drains from the bottom of the pot. The excess should be discarded.
You need to note that many times holiday and gift plants will come in waterproof containers or wrapped in foil. If you can, remove the pot covering or even punch holes in the bottom of the pot to promote good drainage. You should place the pot in a saucer to help protect your furniture from damage.
You have probably seen on television before people talking to their plants and misting them with water. Thomas and Garber state that misting plants with water is not a recommended practice and can lead to foliage-type diseases.
Providing adequate light is important also. Supplying the correct light for holiday or gift plants can be a key in extending their life. You will put most potted plants in areas where they will receive high levels of indirect light, per Thomas and Garber. If you do not have a place that can provide natural light, you can place most plants under lamps. It should be added that plants such as African violets and orchids are grown successfully on artificially lighted shelves per our information. I will add that low light levels that are 150 candles or less can increase the decline of most indoor plants.
Household temperature can also be important for plant care. Most homes will stay in the 60-75 degree range, which is considered satisfactory for most plants. Keep in mind that cooler temps in the 60-65 degree range can make the life of flowering plants longer while hotter temperatures in the 75-80 degree will make the life of plants shorter. Thomas and Garber add that this is really true of forced bulbs that will decline quickly in heat.
On the flipside, you can see some chilling injury on some foliage plants in temps below 55 degrees. Keep in mind to avoid fast temperature changes by keeping plants away from doors and even heater and air conditioning vents.
I would like to give some tips on fertilization and containers for holiday and gift plants. You need to note that even under the best of care many of the flowering plants will only last a few weeks. You do not need to fertilize them. If the plants will be kept for several months they can benefit from occasional fertilizing per Thomas and Garber. Keep in mind that the water-soluble or slow-release fertilizers are easier to use. You just need to follow the label directions.
If the plan is to keep the plant for a longer amount of time, you will need to re-pot into a larger container. You can use prepared soil mixes for re-potting. It is a good idea to pick out potting containers that already has drainage holes. Also, the container should be proportional to the size of the plant per our information.
Over the next few weeks, I will try to go over more specific details for the various holiday and gift plants. Finally, I encourage you to check us out on Facebook on our Gordon County Extension/ Agriculture and Natural Resources page. You can also call and be added to our electronic agriculture and natural resources newsletter. There is no charge for the newsletter, but we will need your email contact.