Most folks know that I grew up on a family farm. In fact, my grandfather had a large swine operation, and we raised cattle. The hogs left a long time ago, and we now maintain a small herd of cattle.
Calving time can be fun and problematic at the same time. We will breed cows artificially to nationally known bulls and will use embryo transfer on a few more cows annually. We will then clean up the herd with a bull we raised to breed any cows that do not conceive by A.I. or embryo transfer.
It is exciting to see how the breeding plans turned out with the each calf crop, but it can be stressful when you have a calf that has a health issue. It does not matter if you have been in the cow business for decades or new to the industry, it is important to feel comfortable and knowledgeable in the areas of normal and abnormal health behavior in calves. Knowing how to observe health behavior can help you in giving timely and proper treatment which can increase the chances of a quick recovery in a calf.
I will be sharing a portion of information from a UGA publication by Jillian Bohlen, UGA Department of Animal and Dairy Sciences, and Emmanuel Rollin, UGA College of Veterinary Medicine.
In Gordon County alone we estimate there are 10,000 brood cows. That is a lot of calves being born annually in the area. One farm goal is to reduce the level of calf losses. Many cattle producers, due to experience, are versed in assisting a sick calf, but there are times a veterinarian is needed. The first tip is to have an established relationship with a veterinarian that works with farm animals. Vets are aware of signs of illness and can help you determine the best approach of treatment. In addition, a vet will have a knowledge of health issues that may be higher in your area in general and may have plans that can prevent these issues.
I remember a few years back I conducted several first aid 101 classes along with our UGA farm crew manager in regards to cattle. Bohlen and Rollins have put together a list of general items you need to keep on hand for calf issues. Note, it is not time to go looking for these items when stores are closed. Our information mentions having a stethoscope on hand to listen to heart rates and lung sounds of calves. Dehydration can be a problem so having oral electrolytes to help bolster calves is helpful. Probiotics designed for calves are on the list. Keep in mind that nutrient-packed drenches can help restore important nutrients in times where calves have backed off feed. Finally, supplemental B vitamins can help in several areas. The B vitamins can help calf appetite, metabolism and promote efficient energy production. Also, note that our information states that using any of these products have little to no risk when the health of the calf is in doubt. I will advise to read the label of any product for correct use.
It should be noted that there are a number of reasons that calf observations or vital signs may appear to be abnormal but are really unrelated to the health of the calf. Many of these will make perfect sense if you stop and think about it. The list includes recent pen changes or group movement, overcrowding of the cattle, feed changes, general environmental changes and handling of the livestock.
In more detail, environmental changes can include elevated temperatures or excessive humidity, wet and muddy conditions and little or even no access to shade. Handling could be simply moving of the livestock or activities such as tagging, tattooing, dehorning and vaccinating, according to our info. Bohlen and Rollin add that in most cases, many animals that under go change will appear abnormal. The level of the change will often be a part of how long it will take for things to return to normal. It is suggested to return to observe the calves when the majority of the calves appear normal again.
Our literature states that observing calf behavior is a good practice in trying to identify calf health issues early. Keep in mind that changes in behavior are frequently the first sign to warrant more investigation of physical characteristics. Abnormal characteristics in regards to behavior can be when a calf is dull and listless with slowed or staggered response to stimulus, lack of appetite and even calves that lag behind when moving animals. Teeth grinding by calves can be considered abnormal behavior. You can look for general appearance issues such as dull eyes, dropped head by the calf, lowered ears and/or tucked tail.
I would add to study up on physical characteristics in regards to abnormal observations of calves too. Finally, there are normal vitals associated with calves. A normal temperature range is from 100.0- 102.5 degrees F, the heart rate should be 100-140 beats per minute and respiratory rate is 30-60 breaths per minute. You should also be knowledgeable in what is normal fecal consistency and even color when observing for calf health issues.