The 2011 movie, The Big Year, is one of my favorites. This comedy movie for many was a bust. It only grossed $7 million, but had a $41 million budget. I guess I was in a minority of folks that enjoyed the movie. The main characters were played by Steve Martin, Owen Wilson and Jack Black.
The three were part of a large group that were trying to win the individual title of being the greatest birder. This means that the individual identified the greatest number of species of birds in a calendar year in North America. Each of the characters were in various stages of life crisis areas, but they still were all trying to win the big title. I have always thought it would be cool to have the time to be a bird watcher. Spend time out in nature trying to photograph and identify as many birds as possible. Maybe the county agent can find time to do that down the road.
I will be sharing information from a UGA publication revised by Bob Westerfield, a UGA Extension horticulturist, on how you can attract birds to your backyard.
One of the themes for this article is a favorite annual family memory. My grandparents always had a large number of cardinals that would take residence on their property. When we would gather for holiday dinners, you would be entertained by the birds visiting the feeders and the birdbath stationed perfectly outside the main dining room windows. It seemed the birds would want to show out with activity after a big Thanksgiving Day meal. If you take the time just to stop and appreciate nature, it can be a wonderful thing.
The main thing to keep in mind when trying to attract and keep a bird population is that you must provide food, shelter/nesting areas and water. All three of these areas are important. Our information states that ornamental trees and shrubs can provide the cover or shelter and nesting areas. Some ornamentals can cover both of these needs. Many of your tree and shrub selections especially native species can also provide the needed food supply in the form of fruits and berries year round. You may have periods where the trees and shrubs do not provide food options so you many need to offer commercial birdseed mixes then. Sunflower seed, proso millet seed and peanut kernels are high on the list for a great number of birds species so providing them can be to the liking of many birds. Some birds will eater a variety of seeds while some only like a few types, but the ones just mentioned are liked by the majority of birds.
Birds like multi-stem plants that will make a dense canopy. Dense canopy areas make a super place for nesting. If you want the birds to hang around all year, you must provide shelter to keep them protected from the various weather we have in the area. The cover will protect the birds from predators too.
Keep in mind that for cover, you need to offer evergreen options on the property which will be important when deciduous trees and plants are without canopy. It is suggested that evergreen plants should include holly and conifers with at least 25% of the trees and shrubs on your property being evergreens.
Do not forget offering a water option for your birds. A rule of thumb is the water source should not be no more than 2-3 inches deep with the water replaced on a routine basis. Westerfield states that running water such as a shallow fountain is ideal. You need to keep the water source in the middle of an open area or in an elevated spot to help the birds look out for predators. Birds need water just like humans so keep a year round water source available. There is a UGA list of twenty-two trees and shrubs that will help attract birds. This list will go over details such as if the tree or shrub provides over and/or food, the fruiting season, if the item is deciduous or evergreen and the size of the tree or shrub. I will happy to send that table by email to anyone that wishes to have the list.
If attracting birds to the landscape is very important to you, it is suggested to do a landscape inventory of your current trees and shrubs. Make a list and figure out three areas. You need to determine the mix of evergreen and deciduous items on the property. Also, figure out the time of fruiting and identify seasons without a food supply on the property. Finally, make sure that you have cover and nesting areas for the birds. If you have gaps in the needs for birds, you can then come up with a plan or add what you need to make your backyard more habitat awesome for birds.
For more information, contact UGA Extension- Gordon County at 706-629-8685 or email gbowman@uga.edu.