I have said that in retirement that I may take up bird watching as a hobby. I think it could be relaxing just to slow down and enjoy nature. I am amazed of how many people will come from miles around to photograph the bald eagles at Berry College when nesting. Others will follow them on the school’s Nest Cam from their computer or phone.
One of my favorite movies is “The Big Year.” This 2011 movie with actors Steve Martin, Jack Black and Owen Wilson is a comedy where the three are in competition on who could see and identify the greatest number of bird species in North America in a calendar year. Readers of this column may never go to the extent of traveling the globe to see different bird species but would like to see more birds around the landscape.
This column is going to center on how you can make your landscape more attractive to birds so you can enjoy a larger population at home. I will be using information from a revised UGA publication by Bob Westerfield, UGA Extension Horticulturist.
There is one basic concept to keep in mind when wanting to make your backyard more attractive for birds. To attract and keep a bird population on your place, you have to provide the needed food, shelter/nesting areas and water. That should be a simple thought process. Humans need food, water and shelter to survive and birds need those to be checked off the list too for their survival.
One favorite holiday memory is watching all of the cardinals and other bird species visiting the bird bathes and feeders at the home of my grandparents. The kitchen window gave a perfect view of all of the bird activity. Keep in mind that ornamental trees and shrubs on the property can give shelter and areas for nesting.
Our information states that many ornamental plants can cover more than one habitat requirement for birds. If you have multi-stem plants, they can make a dense canopy that can give a place for nesting and cover. The trees and shrubs as much as possible should help give the birds a food source also. This is where using native trees and shrubs in the landscape can help. These native items can provide fruits and berries for the birds. If there are times where your trees and shrubs are not providing the needed food source, you can go the route of the commercial bird seed mixes to help keep the birds around the yard.
I will add that our information states that some birds eat a variety of seed while some bird species only like one or two seed types. You should note that sunflower seeds, proso millet seeds and peanut kernels are liked by the majority of birds.
Over the course of a year a landscape in our area will see a wide range of weather conditions from cold, heat, wind, rain and even snow or ice, for example. If you want birds to stay for a long time on a property, they will need cover or shelter to protect them from weather and even predators.
Remember the dense canopy we discussed previously that multi-stem plants can provide. Keep in mind these type areas will provide needed nesting spots too. Shelter is needed year-round so you need to have a balance of deciduous and evergreen plants on the property. Our information adds that it is suggested to have at least 25% of the trees and shrubs in the landscape to be evergreen.
Do not forget the fresh water. This is another key in keeping a bird population in the landscape. The water source for the birds should be no more than two to three inches deep. You need to replace the water regularly. Many people will have a shallow fountain to keep the water running. This is more ideal. You need the water source to be elevated or in the middle of an open area to help the birds keep an eye out for predators. Do not forget to offer the birds water even in winter months.
We can provide you with a list of southeastern trees and shrubs that will help provide cover and/or food, the fruiting season for that tree or shrub, whether the item is deciduous or evergreen and the size category of that tree or shrub. We can email you this list upon request.
Finally, our information suggests to do an inventory of the trees and shrubs on your place and make a list or table to determine the mix of evergreen and deciduous trees in the landscape. This can also help you determine time of fruiting and periods of time the birds will not have a food supply. Completing an inventory will help determine if you are providing the needed cover and nesting spots for a bird population too. You may run into a situation where you will need to add selected plants to your landscape in order to increase your bird population.