Green, Morrell take home top two prizes in DWTS GETS SCHOOLED

The dynamic dance team of Calhoun’s Sarah Green and Gordon Central’s Ryan Morrell took home both top prizes in this year’s Dancing With The Stars GETS SCHOOLED.
The team was awarded the Judges’ Choice Award and the People’s Choice Award.
Rounding out the Judges’ Choice Award were the first runner-up team of Lydia Jaime and Cole Pelfrey, followed by second runner-up team of Haylea Graham and Drew Gravitt.
The People’s Choice Award first runner-up team was Katlyn Lester and Ned Abernathy, with Haylea Graham and Drew Gravitt taking second runner-up.
This year’s Spirit Award was won by Ivie Parker and Porter Law.
All teams that participated in DWTS GETS SCHOOLED will receive various scholarships.
This y ear’s DWTS GETS SCHOOLED raised $75,000.
Mohawk Presents Dancing With The Stars GETS SCHOOLED featured seven local dance teams made up of high school students, who put on two performances in mid-May to raise money for the United Way of Gordon County. All profits from the fundraiser will be used in Calhoun-Gordon County.