Green, Morrell next couple set to take the stage for Dancing with the Stars GETS SCHOOLED

Mohawk Presents Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars GETS SCHOOLED is back and this year, it will set fourteen high school students spinning across a brand-new stage as the wildly popular fundraiser-the single most successful one in Gordon County history-debuts at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center. Shows are scheduled for Friday, May 18 and Saturday, May 19 with 7 p.m. curtain drops.
Tickets became available online at www.gordoncountyunitedway.org on Sunday, April 1 and beginning Monday, April 2, will be sold from United Way of Gordon County’s office at 109 South King Street. Admission for the Friday “Student Show” will be $10 and the Saturday tickets will be available for $25 and $40 each.
A planning committee has been working for months to put the show in order. That committee includes Andy Baxter with Andy Baxter Photography, Kristy Brown with Greater Community Bank, retired educator Michelle Frix-Ward, Ashley Goble with United Way of Gordon County, Dr. Amy Parker with Gordon County Schools and Vickie Spence, Executive Director of United Way of Gordon County.
The show will feature seven couples, all students enrolled at high schools located in Gordon County. The couples dancing are Brianna Towers and Brannon Spector, Haylea Graham and Drew Gravitt, Ivie Parker and Logan Parker, Katlyn Lester and Ned Abernathy, Kelly Rule and Porter Law, Lydia Jaime and Cole Pelfrey and Sarah Green with Ryan Morrell. Each member of the winning team will receive a $1,000 scholarship. Each member of the first runner-up team will receive $750; second runner-up members will receive $600 and all other dancers who complete the show will receive a $500 scholarship.
High school sweethearts Sarah Green and Ryan Morrell will be the second of the seven dance teams to hit the stage. They will dance to a string of show-tunes including “All That Jazz” and “Hot Honeyrag” from the Broadway hit “Chicago” in a performance choreographed by Jessica Smith.
Green is a senior at Calhoun High School and is the daughter of Terry and Carmen Green. She is the younger sister of Rachel Green, who was a standout talent at Calhoun High School. The only student in the history of Calhoun to serve as drum major all four years of her high school career, Green represented the Jacket Nation as 2017 Homecoming Queen, where she was a member of the court each year.
She is a talented student who has received years of training in a variety of fields including piano, voice, acting and dance. Green has performed in a number of high school shows including “Bring It On,” “Catch Me If You Can,” “The Robber Bridegroom,” and “Urinetown,” receiving Shuler nominations and honorable mentions for her work onstage.
President of the school’s Student Body and an active volunteer, Green has received a Presidential Silver or Bronze award and has given more than 900 hours in community service.
Ryan Morrell will partner with Green, representing Gordon Central High School, where he is finishing his senior year. Morrell is the son of Jeff and Donna Morrell. He has two older siblings, Aaron and Kaitlyn.
Morell has been a member of the International Thespian Society for three years. A talented performer and excellent student, he has a perfect grade point average and can solve a Rubik’s cube in eleven seconds or less. He is a member of the National Honor Society.
Like his partner, Morrell has a strong background in performance and has plans to pursue a career in the arts. His resume includes roles in “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Spitfire Grill,” “Godspell,” “The Sound of Music,” “Young Frankenstein,” “Annie Get Your Gun,” “Les Miserables” and “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” He represented Gordon Central High School as a Boys Literary Soloist and as a member of the Tonal Combustion A cappella Group.
Having completed several performing workshops or camps, including the Callback Company Dance Intensive in July 2017 and Auburn University’s Theatre Camp in 2015, he also has been trained in stage performance, voice and dance. He has received a number of awards and honors during his career at Gordon Central High School.
The mission of United Way of Gordon County is to accurately assess the needs of Gordon County and to mobilize available resources to meet these needs. Profits realized from Mohawk Present’s Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars GETS SCHOOLED remain in Gordon County.