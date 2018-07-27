Greater Community Bank’s West graduates from LSU Graduate School of Banking

Greater Community Bank congratulates Dan R. West for being among the 185 bankers receiving graduation diplomas on June 1, 2018 from the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.
This three-year program provides courses covering all aspects of banking, economics and related subjects, and is sponsored by 15 southern state bankers associations in cooperation with the Division of Continuing Education at LSU.
West has served as a Commercial Lending Officer of the Bank since 2013 (NMLS# 1140908). He was also named Vice President during 2017.
“Dan is a wonderful asset for our Bank, and we are so appreciative of the great effort he puts forth on a daily basis. He plays a prominent role on our staff and sets an impeccable example for others,” said David J. Lance, President and CEO. “We look forward to the further development of his career with Greater Community Bank.”
West is an active member of the Cartersville Chamber of Commerce. In the past, he has attended Consumer Lending School, Commercial Lending School, and Advanced Commercial Lending School offered by the Community Bankers Association of Georgia. West is also a graduate of Berry College, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
West resides in Cedartown with his wife Ashlea and their son Daniel.
For more information on Greater Community Bank, visit www.greatercb.com
Greater Community Bank is locally owned and operates three offices and six ATMs in the Floyd and Gordon County markets. With exceptional customer service and a Five Star “Superior” financial rating from the nation’s leading independent bank-rating firm, Bauer Financial, Greater Community Bank redefines the banking experience. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.