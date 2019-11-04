Greater Community Bank was just named among the top extraordinary banks in the United States by The Institute for Extraordinary Banking.
Greater Community Bank was recognized with the Institute’s Banky Award for its commitment to strong community banking. This recognition is given to top community banks across the country to help people find the best banks in their communities.
“It’s an honor to be a recipient of a Banky Award,” said Greater Community Bank President and CEO David J. Lance. “Our staff exemplify a ‘consider it done’ spirit. They are empowered and dedicated to making a difference in the lives of our customers and in the communities we serve. This distinction is a true reflection of our entire staff, board of directors, and great customers.”
The Extraordinary Banking Awards highlight the vital, yet often overlooked, role that local community banks play in our economy. Without a vibrant local banking industry, our small businesses and families often lack the have-your-back support of a true community bank that makes communities really thrive.
The Extraordinary Banking Awards recognize the best of what community banks offer to our cities, towns, and nation: a true commitment to the success of the small businesses and local community they serve.
Roxanne Emmerich, chair and founder of The Institute for Extraordinary Banking, proclaimed during the awards ceremony: “Community banks are the backbone of America: They are what keeps a community thriving. When a community bank leaves a community, small businesses often struggle to stay, and jobs leave. Every robust community has a strong community bank that understands how to help that community thrive and grow.”