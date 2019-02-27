For the second year in a row, Greater Community Bank generated record earnings, with 2018 year-end earnings of $2.3 million. Surpassing a record breaking 2017 by 38 percent, 2018 proved to be the best year ever in the bank’s 23 years of operation.
In addition, Greater Community Bancshares Inc., the holding company for Greater Community Bank, paid the highest dividend in the company’s history of $867.01 per share to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2018. This distribution represents a 34 percent increase over the previous year.
Greater Community Bank shared its success in many ways; returning over $800,000 in capital to shareholders; investing in products, services, and technology to better help customers; and contributing generously to the communities served.
David J. Lance, the president and CEO, commented on the strong financial results: “Greater Community Bank’s growth continues as a result of our Bank’s focus on developing new and existing relationships. I am proud of our team who produced record earnings for the second year in a row by driving responsible growth. Working for our customers, we delivered solid loan and deposit growth, while managing risk well.
“I would like to personally thank our staff for their dedication and hard work in 2018, and I am very excited to carry our momentum into 2019," Lance continued. “We like to say, ‘Live Better. Bank Greater.’ To us, that is far more than an advertising slogan. It is our strong commitment to deliver the very best in services and experiences to our customers, shareholders, and communities – a commitment that we take very seriously.”