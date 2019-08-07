Greater Community Bank, which has locations in Calhoun and Rome, is pleased to announce the purchase of a new office in Cartersville.
The office is located at 2 Dixie Ave. The Cartersville location will mark the fourth office for Greater Community Bank, which celebrated its 23rd anniversary this year.
“We are thrilled to be expanding our footprint into the wonderfully vibrant Cartersville market,” said David J. Lance, president and CEO of Greater Community Bank. “As a community-focused financial institution, we believe our core values and relationship-based banking philosophy will be welcomed in Cartersville. We look forward to supporting the thriving commercial and small business enterprises, as well as growing families that call Cartersville home.”
“As a full service bank, the customer experience is first and foremost to us,” Lance said.
As the industry continues to go through the digital transformation, Greater Community places its priorities on what customers want. Whether it be in a face to face conversation or helping create meaningful customer outcomes, Greater Community believes in listening to what the customer says and what they need.
Greater Community Bank will look to staff the new office with outstanding individuals who not only have experience in financial services, but who have deep roots in Cartersville and Bartow County.
“We believe in investing in people who are connected, personally and professionally, to the community,” said Lance. “Our people share in the Bank’s commitment to putting our customers at the forefront of everything we do and giving back to our communities.”