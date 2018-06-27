Greater Community Bank appoints Weber as Director

Greater Community Bank is pleased to welcome Peter M. Weber of Calhoun to its Board of Directors.
Weber joins the bank during its twenty-second year of operation. Weber serves as CEO of both Gordon Hospital and the Adventist Health System Southeast Region. Previously, he served as CEO of Huguley Memorial Medical Center and the AHS Southwest Region.
“Pete plays a prominent role in Gordon County and we are confident his years of leadership experience and strategic thinking will further the success of our Bank,” said David J. Lance, president and CEO. “We are eager to involve Pete as we continue to explore new opportunities in 2018.”
Weber is a Board Member of numerous organizations including the Calhoun SDA, Gordon County College and Career Academy, Gordon Hospital Foundation, and the Calhoun-Gordon Community Foundation. Weber also serves as Chairman of the Murray Medical Center Board of Directors, Park Ridge Health Board of Directors, and the Manchester Memorial Hospital Board of Directors.
A graduate of Amber University with a Master of Business Administration in Management, Weber also holds both a Bachelor of Science and an Associate Degree in Nursing from the University of Texas at Arlington and Southwestern Adventist College, respectively.
Weber resides in Calhoun with his wife Karen. Their daughter, Olivia, is a speech therapist and their son, David, is a recent graduate of Loma Linda University and will soon begin his dental career.
For more information on Greater Community Bank, visit www.greatercb.com
Greater Community Bank is locally owned and operates three offices and six ATMs in the Floyd and Gordon County markets. With exceptional customer service and a Five Star “Superior” financial rating from the nation’s leading independent bank-rating firm, Bauer Financial, Greater Community Bank redefines the banking experience. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.