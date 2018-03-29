Greater Community Bank appoints Russell S. Smith as Director

Greater Community Bank is pleased to welcome Russell S. Smith of Calhoun to its Board of Directors.
Smith joins the bank during its twenty-second year of operation.
“Russell is a native of Gordon County and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise of the Northwest Georgia market,” said David J. Lance, President and CEO. “We are eager to explore new opportunities in 2018 and grateful that Russell will be involved.”
“It is an honor to have been invited to join Greater Community Bank’s Board of Directors. Greater Community is an organization that has a rich history and is dedicated to providing extraordinary personal service that can only be found at a local community bank. Their belief and commitment to give back to the communities they serve is so important and one I believe in,” said Smith.
Smith and his family have been involved with the economic development of Northwest Georgia for generations. Since 2000, Smith has served as president/owner of Northwest Georgia Paving, a family business established in 1958. Smith also serves as president/owner of Outer Elements, Iron Smith and Paint Smith.
A graduate of Georgia Tech, Smith is currently pursuing a Masters degree from Auburn University. He is a founding Board Member of the Calhoun Gordon Community Foundation and currently serves on the Board of Directors for A.C.E.S. In the past, Smith has served on the Boards for the Gordon Hospital Foundation, Boys & Girls Club and the Gem Theatre.
Smith is a life-long resident of Calhoun, where he resides with his wife Bonnie Frazier Smith. Their son, Russell “Shepherd” Smith, is a sophomore at Auburn University.
For more information on Greater Community Bank, visit www.greatercb.com
Greater Community Bank is locally owned and operates three offices in the Floyd and Gordon County markets. Member FDIC.