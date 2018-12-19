Calhoun Primary School recognized its latest group of Huddle House "Write to Win" recipients this recently.
The students' writing will be on display all month at the Huddle House, and customers have the opportunity to leave complimentary feedback for the boys and girls while dining in. Students whose writing is selected also enjoy free meals at Huddle House for the entire month that their writing is on display.
Winning students include Tristan Arrivillaga, Ria Adams, Gavin Brock, Brentley Kephart, Kimberly Olalde-Barragan, Ryder Roberts, Evangeline Afdahl, Lilly Smith, Lila Wells, Sofia Morales, Adrian Rubio, Lauren Daniel, Nash Roberts, Morgan Cox, Micah Portivent and Sara Pass.
We are so proud of the boys and girls and applaud Huddle House for their tremendous support of our students and schools.