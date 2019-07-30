Rep. Tom Graves, R-Ga., announced Tuesday that he is hosting a Congressional App Challenge for middle and high school students in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, which includes Calhoun and Gordon County.
The App Challenge is a nationwide initiative to encourage student involvement, curiosity and creation in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education and computer science.
The App Challenge encourages students to use any programming language to code an app for any platform. There are no limits on the theme or topic. Students can form teams or enter the challenge individually. Since the App Challenge launched in 2014, more than 14,000 students across 47 states and territories have coded more than 4,000 apps for desktop PCs, web, tablets, mobiles or other platforms.
A panel of local judges from the 14th Congressional District will judge each app submission, and the winner will be recognized by Graves.
If you or someone from your organization has a background in STEM, education or computer science, and are interested in being a member of the judging panel, reach out to Graves’ Dalton office at 706-226-5320 for more information.
Winners of the competition may be eligible for prizes and could have their app featured on a display in the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. Representatives from Graves’ Dalton office will be in touch with teachers and school officials to share more information at the start of the 2019-2020 school year in August.