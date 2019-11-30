Gavel

The following individuals are requested to report Monday, Dec. 2, at 9 a.m. to the Annex Courtroom for grand jury duty:

Bates, Mark Dale

Begley, Bertha Sue

Biaselli, David Allen

Blackstock, Anthony Lee

Boyer, Randy Drake Allan

Bray, Linda G.

Brown, Paul Edwin

Brumlow, Tommy M.

Calhoun, Sheila Jo

Causby, Drake James

Childre, Hayden Nicholas

Clark, Ashley Elizabeth

Cochran, Carol Ann

Cruz Hernandez, Estela

Deark, James H.

Erwin, Monte Paul

Fite, Steven Michael

Flores, Edgar

Flores, Jose Armando

Fowler, Marvin Darrell

Gayton, Jerry Scott

Gray, Derek Curtis

Hancock, Heather Nichole

Harris, Martinas Delance

Hays, Bryan James

Heath, Kimberly Sue

Hernandez, Victor

Hixson, Darbi Rae

Holbrook, Barbara A.

Hudson, Ronnie Lee

Hyde, Jonathon Cory

Johnson, Joshua C.

Jones, Alan Jerome

Kay, Andrew William

Lewis, Autumn Leigh

Little, Diane R.

Long, Amy Marie

Lowe, Rex Carter

Marker, Beverly Rebecca

McElrath, Jean-Nicole D.

Mendezsontay, Eddy A.

Mondragon, Alejandra

Moorehead, Angela Cross

Mosteller, Taylor Brooke

Myrick, Hillary Hollander

Olson, Nicholas Mark

Padgett Jr., Billy Kenneth

Padgett, George Andrew

Palencia, Olga M.

Perez, Alex

Priest, Machelle Stewart

Pulliam, Steven Lamar

Ramey, Nakisha Cantrell

Ramirez-Miranda, Cristian Rafa

Rodriguez, Gabriela

Silvers, Justin James

Slaughter, Diana Gail

Solorzano, Vicky

Steele, Dennis F.

Stokes, Charles Wesley

Stover, Janice Diane

Tamburello, Eddie Lamar

Thoreson, Ondrea Louise

Turner, Pauline Wright

Ullman, Brittany Skye

Vest, Landon William

Wilson, Larry A.

Wilson, Terry Curran

Wooten, Ashley Paige

