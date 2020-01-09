The following indictments were handed down by a grand jury in Gordon County Superior Court on Monday, Jan. 6. This process formally charges the individual, but they remain innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Irmantas Aidukaitis was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of battery - family violence.
Ashley Marie Allen was charged with burglary in the first degree.
Joel Allen was charged with fleeing/attempt to elude a police officer, reckless driving, speeding, failure to maintain lane, improper passing on the right, improper of motorcycle, driving with the wrong class of license and operating a vehicle with no tag.
Macy Danielle Lear was charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, two counts of possession of a firearm during a felony, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act and obstruction of an officer.
Billy Jay Lewis was charged with theft of services and four counts of identity fraud.
Selestino Rolando Lopez was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of cruelty to children in the first degree and terroristic threats.
Justin Blake Martinat was charged with unlawful acts of violence in penal institution and battery.
Russell Claude Stevens was charged with home invasion, burglary in the first degree, aggravated assault - family violence, terroristic threats, reckless conduct and stalking.
Jason Lee Green was charged with terroristic threats.
Stephanie Ali Guajardo-Moreno was charged with two counts of aggravated assault - family violence, two counts of reckless conduct, battery - family violence, and three counts of cruelty to children in the third degree.
Juan Jose Isep-Chanchavac was charged with aggravated stalking, simple battery and public drunkenness.
Lisa Lee Pack was charge with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and possession of methamphetamine.
Judith Tristen Hudson was charged with two counts of burglary in the first degree, four counts of terroristic threats, battery, giving false name to law enforcement and four counts of obstruction of officer.
Jamie Lee Nelson was charged with violation of sexual offender restriction.
John Edward Towe was charged with two counts of failure to register as a sex offender.