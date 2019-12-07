The following indictments were handed down by a grand jury in Gordon County Superior Court on Monday, Dec. 2. This process formally charges the individual, but they remain innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
James Steve Hollingsworth was charged with aggravated assault on an officer, four counts of obstruction of an officer, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects.
Roy Alton Burgess was charged with aggravated assault.
Andrew Thomas Mason was charged with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act, sale of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of contraband by an inmate.
Jason Scott Norden was charged with burglary in the first degree, two counts of entering an automobile and possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer.
Stacey Brian Cannon was charged with possession of contraband by an inmate, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act, possession of marijuana less than one ounce and pedestrian under the influence of alcohol.
Dylan Shane Cochran and Christie Joann Stansell were charged in the same case with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act, possession of methamphetamine. Cochran was additionally charged with failure to carry license.
Kasey Shareese Poteet was charged with exploitation of an elder person, identity fraud and financial transaction card fraud.
Barry Tyler Pruitt was charged with four counts of cruelty to children in the first degree.
Robert Clayton Daniel was charged with aggravated assault — family violence, simple battery — family violence and criminal damage to property in the second degree.
Kenyon Tryee Jones was charged with possession of firearm during the commission of a felony, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession of drug related objects, violation of limited driving permit, speeding and failure to wear a seat safety belt.
Christopher John Sunblad was charged with false imprisonment, battery — family violence and hindering emergency telephone call.