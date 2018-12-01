Below are the names of the grand jurors who are to report Monday at 9 a.m. to the annex courtroom of the Gordon County courthouse.

Amon, Eudora Ann

Andrews, Morgan Danielle

Angle, Donald Lee

Anguiano Palmerin, Elizabe

Ardito, Vicki G

Banuelos, Rigoberto

Bennett, Erin Paige

Bohannon, Misty Ledford

Boston III, L J

Botello, Julia

Branch, Luther Bryan

Brown, Elizabeth Jane

Busby, Robert Clarence

Butler, Debbie C

Casker, Megan Nicole

Chrisner, Texas Leland

Cronon, Ricky Randall

Daniel, William Sallon

Eby, Christopher Devon

Fuller, Billy Joe

Gazaway, Tyrone Ladean

Germany, Jahshard Rasheem

Gilliland, Tammy Irene

Goins, Mandy Kay

Graves, Sharda A

Hall, Charles Allen

Helton, Paul Quinton

Herrero, Mary R

Hixson, Jennifer Elaine

Holland, Kathy Elaine

Hubner, Samantha Louise

Hudson, Cathy

Hulsey, Candice Demetrea

Hyde, Ashley Dawn

Ingram, Melanie Suezanne

Jackson, Chandler Brice

Johnson, Mary Ann

Johnston, Megan Taylor

Jones II, Kenneth Robert

Langston, Richard B

Leatherwood, John Nathan

Lopez Jimenez, Arcenio

Lucas, Santiago

Mahan, Dustin Lynn

Maples, Benjamin Bruce

Martinez, Tre-Von T

Mckeone, Lanea Tate

Moss, Laura Michelle

Muntz, Thomas Joseph

Parker, Johnathon Preston

Ponto, Aleigha Danielle

Purser, Jonathan David

Ramon, Karesa Gayle

Ray, Karly Vance

Reyes, Veronica Raquel

Roberson, Holly Nicole

Shuler, Caitlyn E

Stewart II, Henry Vasco

Thomas, Keaton Chase

Van-Every, David Jay

Ward, Ashley Law

Watkins, William Lee

Whitman, Anna Rochelle

Wilkins, Joshua Russell

Willerson, Jason Dewayne