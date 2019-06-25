When all the toes had tapped and the music stopped, Haylea Graham and Aavyn Lee were crowned winners of the Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars Gets Schooled fundraising event recently.
Featuring 10 teams of paired-up high school students, dancers competed to raise money for the United Way of Gordon County and for bragging rights. The finale for the event was held May 30 at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center, and between 800 and 900 people attended the event, said Bekah Kirby of the United Way.
Once total, the event raised $50,400 for the organization, according to Kirby.
Graham and Lee were picked as the winners by the panel of judges, while Logan Parker and Megan Wright were first runners-up and Kathrynn Stockman and Nate Stockman were second runners-up.
Parker and Wright, however, took home the People’s Choice Award, with Trinity Reyes and Jackson Murray placing second for that prize and Lydia Jaime and Aaron Hayes coming in at third.
Additionally, a Spirit Award was given to Ayush Gupta and Kathryn Stockman.
The show featured 10 couples, all students who were enrolled at high schools located in Gordon County. The other couples dancing were Ibby (Elizabeth) Peyton and Drew Rutledge; Jahlaynia Winters and Riley Anderson; Madison Reyes and Jordan Jacques; Brooke Childs and Trevor Burdick; and Meagan Crowe and Gupta.
Each member of the winning team received a $1,000 scholarship. Each member of the first runner-up team received $750; second runner-up members received $600; and all other dancers who completed the show received a $500 scholarship.
This was the third student show, which spun off the adult version that ran for five years at the historic GEM Theatre.