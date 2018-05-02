Graham, Gravitt announced as sixth couple to take the stage for DWTS GETS SCHOOLED

Mohawk Presents Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars GETS SCHOOLED is back and this year, it will set fourteen high school students spinning across a brand-new stage as the wildly popular fundraiser-the single most successful one in Gordon County history-debuts at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center. Shows are scheduled for Friday, May 18 and Saturday, May 19 with 7pm curtain drops.
Tickets became available online at www.gordoncountyunitedway.org on Sunday, April 1 and from United Way of Gordon County’s office at 109 South King Street beginning Monday, April 2 at a variety of prices. Admission for the Friday “Student Show” will be $10 and the Saturday tickets will be available for $25 and $40 each.
A planning committee has been working for months to put the show in order. That committee includes Andy Baxter with Andy Baxter Photography, Kristy Brown with Greater Community Bank, retired educator Michelle Frix-Ward, Ashley Goble with United Way of Gordon County, Dr. Amy Parker with Gordon County Schools and Vickie Spence, Executive Director of United Way of Gordon County.
The show will feature seven couples, all students enrolled at high schools located in Gordon County. The couples dancing are Brianna Towers and Brannon Spector, Haylea Graham and Drew Gravitt, Ivie Parker and Logan Parker, Katlyn Lester and Ned Abernathy, Kelly Rule and Porter Law, Lydia Jaime and Cole Pelfrey and Sarah Green with Ryan Morrell. Each member of the winning team will receive a $1,000.00 scholarship. Each member of the first runner-up team will receive $750.00; second runner-up members will receive $600 and all other dancers who complete the show will receive a $500.00 scholarship.
Haylea Graham and Drew Gravitt will dance together as Team Six, both representing Calhoun High School and the Jacket Nation. Graham is the daughter of Brandy Smith and Chad Graham and has a three-year old half-brother named Caeden. Her step-mother is Kathryn Graham. Gravitt is the son of Donald and Angie Gravitt and is the younger brother of Hannah Gravitt, a student at the University of Georgia.
A junior at Calhoun High School, Graham is a talented student involved in several activities and programs. She was in the cast of “How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying”, a 2015 show that garnered a region championship for Calhoun High School. She also performed in “Catch Me If You Can”, a 2017 show that won region and state championship for her school. Graham landed a lead role in “Bring In On” in 2018, playing the “mean girl” in a role that directly opposes her personality.
A sweet-natured girl with a dazzling smile, Graham is a member of Bethesda Baptist Church. She admits to a life-long fear of insects and cannot stand when people make noises as they eat. Graham names Julie Leggett, her high school drama director, and India Galyean, the middle and high school choral director, as two of her mentors and role models. Graham and Gravitt will dance to a Bruno Mars song, “Runaway Baby” and she is looking forward to dancing with her friend and cast-mate.
A senior at Calhoun High School, Gravitt is involved with Musical Theatre, plays golf, and is a member of the band and jazz band. An excellent student, he is a member of the Beta Club and has a 3.9 grade point average. He is a two-time winner of region championships in golf and has an impressive performance portfolio.
A natural comic with dead-on timing, Gravitt appeared as the travelling salesman in “Oklahoma” and in “Bring It On”, nearly brought down the house as one of the “mean girls” that followed Graham’s lead role. He has appeared in three shows that won region championships, one that won a state championship for Musical Theatre and two that won Musical Theatre awards for Best Direction.
Like Graham, Gravitt names Julie Leggett as a role model and mentor. He also considers Larry Brown, the high school band director, and Kelly DeGuire, high school English teacher, as role models. He looks forward to participating in a fun show that does good work in the community and benefits United Way.
The mission of United Way of Gordon County is to accurately assess the needs of Gordon County and to mobilize available resources to meet these needs. Profits realized from Mohawk Present’s Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars GETS SCHOOLED remain in Gordon County.