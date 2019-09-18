The Georgia Department of Education released the state's official 2019 high school graduation rates on Wednesday, and Calhoun High School's rate of 98.1% was both the fourth highest total in the state and a 0.5% increase from the year before.
Sonoraville High School saw a 0.2% increase in 2019, to 91.8%, while Gordon Central High School's rate of 95.4% was a decrease of 1.4% compared to the year before. As a system, Gordon County Schools achieved a 93.4% graduation rate, which was only 0.4% less than the year prior.
All three local high school graduation rates exceeded the state's rate of 82%, which is an all time high for Georgia since the state began using the "adjusted cohort" calculation now required by federal law. That law requires Georgia take the number of students who graduate in four years with a regular high school diploma and divide by the number of students who form the adjusted cohort for the graduation class.
The adjusted cohort is the number of students who begin ninth grade for the first time that is subsequently adjusted by adding any students who transfer into the cohort during the next three years and subtracting any students who transfer out.
Georgia has seen a steady increase in its graduation rate since that method was installed in 2012, rising from 69.7% that year to 82% in 2019. Georgia's graduate rate was 81.6% in 2018 and 80.6% in 2017.
Locally, Calhoun's rate of 98.1% was high enough to tie with Chickamauga City for the fourth highest in the state.
Superintendent Michele Taylor said the school system's goal is to one day reach 100 percent.
"We commend our teachers and staff who work tirelessly to meet the needs of all of our students. There are many ways to measure success outside of test scores. The graduation rate is one of those measures. Strong work-based learning programs and apprenticeship opportunities with business and industry partners through Calhoun's College and Career Academy also contribute to the success of our overall programs," Taylor said. "We will continue to encourage and support all of our students so that our goal of 100% can be achieved."
Gordon County Schools Superintendent Kimberly Fraker lauded the school system's employees for their work in helping the high schools to reach their above average rates.
"It is our goal as a school system to ensure all of our students receive a high school diploma and leave us college and career ready. I appreciate the commitment of our administrators, faculty and staff from, PreK-12th grade who strive to ensure this becomes a reality,” Fraker said.
In total, CHS graduated 253 students, Sonoraville awarded diplomas to 238 graduates, and Gordon Central saw 220 seniors turn their tassels.