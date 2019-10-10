The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce’s Ambassador Committee will be hosting its annual Cookout on the Corner on Friday, Oct. 18, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event is free to chamber members and their guests and is hosted each year as a way of thanking members for their participation.
“We do this event every year to show appreciation to all of our chamber members. It’s an opportunity for us to get together to fellowship, network and talk to one another,” said Chamber Executive Board Secretary-Treasurer Tracy Farriba. “It’s a really fun afternoon of having lunch together and hanging out, and it gives all of our community members a chance to make points of contact with people they might not know or get to meet otherwise. It’s a lot of fun.”
As in previous years, the food that will be served at the cookout will come from community donations. Kim Gallman, the chamber’s membership director, said the menu will include hotdogs donated by Dairy Queen, homemade chili, slaw, chips and more. The committee has also secured door prizes that will be handed out to those who attend.
“We are putting some of the donated items together into baskets, and companies can also donate baskets that they’ve put together on their own,” Farriba said. “So, we might do a tailgate basket or a movie night basket. Things like that. I know Calhoun is donating a school spirit basket as well.”
There will be indoor and outdoor seating available at this year’s cookout, and parking is available in the lots beside and behind the chamber, as well as in the downtown parking deck.
The chamber’s Ambassadors and Member Services Committee is responsible for welcoming new businesses and assists in making them aware of Chamber activities and programs to promote their involvement. Committee members also attends special Chamber sponsored events, including ribbon cuttings and groundbreakings, and visits new and existing members to assist with membership retention.