Governor swears Sheriff Ralston in to the Georgia P.O.S.T. Council

On Wednesday, Aug. 15, Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston was officially sworn in as a member of the Georgia Peace Officers Standards and Training Council at the State Capital in Atlanta.
Sheriff Ralston was initially selected to serve on the Council by the Governor in February. The Council is established by state law to govern and regulate the licensing, professionalism and conduct of Georgia law enforcement agencies and all individual peace officers, including jurisdiction over disciplinary and sanctioning actions. The Council is composed of law enforcement chief executives and other leaders from across Georgia by appointment.
Since being elected, Sheriff Ralston has initiated measures to hold his staff to the highest standards, including advanced training requirements for supervisory personnel, the requirement that all deputy sheriffs receive twice the minimum amount of training required by state law annually, and that jail officers receive training annually beyond that which is required.
Sheriff Ralston’s appointment is a voluntary service which will present Gordon County, and the Sheriff’s Office in particular, in a positive fashion throughout the state.
“It is a great honor to be selected to serve on the Council," said Sheriff Ralston. "It is a position of trust for which I thank Governor Deal; I am also mindful of the trust placed in me by the people of Gordon County as I continue to serve as sheriff. I appreciate the confidence placed in me by the governor, my law enforcement peers, the people of Gordon County and especially the support I have always received from my family, particularly my older brother Mike, who was a role model for me. I have introduced and emphasized the concept of policing my Office more vigorously than we police the county, and I appreciate the governor and the Council for taking note of this. Like holding the office of sheriff, I take my position on the Council very seriously.”