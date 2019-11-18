The Calhoun Police Department announced Monday that it has received a $20,400 grant from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety (GOHS).
The grant will help finance the enhancement of police traffic services by participating in GOHS highway safety campaigns, including Click it or Ticket, Operation Zero Tolerance and Summer Heat. Each month during the yearly grant period 24/7 safety belt and impaired driving enforcement will be conducted.
Multi-jurisdictional road checks will be held in the network region within the grant period. Teen impaired driving awareness class each quarter will be offered during the grant period.
"The loss of one life on our roads is one too many, and the fact almost all fatal traffic crashes can be prevented is one reason why we are awarding this grant," Allen Poole, director of the Governor's Office of Highway Safety said. "The target of zero traffic deaths in our nation is achievable, and we will continue to help develop and implement educational messages, enforcement campaigns and other safety initiatives aimed at bringing us one step closer to our goal."
The grant year for this award will be from Oct. 1, 2019, to Sept. 30, 2020.
"In conjunction with the Governor's Office of Highway Safety, the Calhoun Police Department will strive to educate the public by participating in the traffic safety campaigns and working to make our streets safe," Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle said.
For more information about this grant program, contact GOHS at 404-656-6996 and for more information on GOHS and its other highway safety programs, visit www.gahighwaysafety.org.