Gospel Schools of the Bible announces graduation of Class of 2018

Gospel Schools of the Bible at Booneford Baptist Church is proud to announce the graduation class of 2018. Gospel Schools of the Bible is a fully accredited Bible college where you can earn a degree all the way thru the Doctorate. Classes will resume on Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. and will meet each Monday evening. For more information you may call 706-879-9290 or 706-403-9361.
