The Harris Arts Center and Calhoun Little Theatre are proud to present “Smoke on the Mountain” starting Oct. 19.
The production will be held at 7 p.m. on Oct. 19, 20, 26 and 27. There will be a 3 p.m. showtime on Oct. 21.
Smoke on the Mountain tells the story of a Saturday night gospel singing at a country church in North Carolina's Smoky Mountains in 1938.
The show features two dozen rousing bluegrass songs played and sung by the Sanders Family, a traveling group making its return to performing after a five-year hiatus. Pastor Oglethorpe, the young and enthusiastic minister of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, has enlisted the Sanders Family in his efforts to bring his tiny congregation into "the modern world."
Between songs, each family member "witnesses" — telling a story about an important event in their life. Though they try to appear perfect in the eyes of a congregation who wants to be inspired by their songs, one thing after another goes awry and they reveal their true — and hilariously imperfect — natures.
By the evening's end, the Sanders Family have endeared themselves to us by revealing their weaknesses and allowing us to share in their triumphs. Jeff Adair, Hartwell Brooks, Colt Chambers, Taylor Chavez, Jeri Dunn and Leanna Wade bring this hilarious comedy to life.
Tickets are $15 general admission, $12 seniors/students and $10 for HAC members. They may be purchased online at www.harrisartscenter.com or by calling the Harris Arts Center at 706-629-2599.