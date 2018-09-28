I have worked for UGA as a county extension agent for over 24 years in both Bartow and Gordon counties. The first 11-plus years I served in the role of 4-H coordinator for Bartow 4-H. I did handle the livestock issues in Bartow, but the rest of the time was going to schools, project achievement, camp and working with my livestock judging team mainly.
I remember those first few years our Ag agent, Ed Hornyak, being bombarded with lady beetle home invasion calls. The calls were so many in some years, I remember the ladies in the office hanging a large printed lady bug from his door.
Over two decades later, county extension offices can get flooded with lady beetle calls as the weather becomes cooler. Today, I will be sharing lady beetle information from a couple of resources. I will be using an article from the UGA Center for Urban Agriculture by Willie Chance and then an NC State Extension publication.
Keep in mind that there are over 400 species of lady beetles in North America. Lady beetles are beneficial insects that will feed on damaging insects such as aphids, eggs of damaging insects and other soft bodied insects. Most adult lady beetles no matter the species can be orange or red in color, can have spots or no spots and are about 0.25 inch in diameter.
The larvae can be confused for other insects because they can look like small little alligators. The larvae will be blue-black in color with orange markings on the body. The eggs of lady beetles can be from yellow to orange in color, shaped like spindles and eggs are laid in clusters.
Why do you manage for lady beetles and why do they invade homes in cold weather?
The problematic lady beetle we are concerned with is the multicolored Asian lady beetle that become a nuisance when they try to overwinter in potentially large numbers in homes or other structures. We do not tend to see these invading issues with our native lady beetles.
How did this problem happen?
Decades ago, the multicolored Asian lady beetles were imported to help control aphid issues in some of our crops. There was a release of these beetles in many states. The feeling is the released populations did not become established, but our current established Asian lady beetle numbers came from beetles on cargo ships that arrived in New Orleans in the 1980s. This population of lady beetle species is well established in the United States. These beetles do a great job of biological control of damaging insects, but for homeowners they are more known for the home invasions when cold weather arrives.
In Asia, this species will overwinter on rock walls, but in the United States they get inside homes and will be seen on walls and ceilings. They do not want to get into your food items, but are mainly a nuisance. If you get them by the hundreds or thousands, the beetles can be a big problem.
In a previous article, I talked about trying to make your home more lady beetle proof. Keeping them on the outside first and then safety removing the ones from the inside back to the outside is better than killing them since they are a beneficial insect. You would want to have the lady beetles helping to control damaging aphids and other insects the next growing season in your gardens or flowers.
Outside the home, I would try to make sure window screens are in good shape so free of holes, make sure you seal areas that would allow for lady beetles to enter the home. You can also make sure windows are closed securely. Weather stripping is used in some areas and you can use door sweeps.
What can you do about lady beetles that make it inside the home?
Try not to pick them up by hand. When they feel stressed they will put out a yellow secretion that can stain carpet or walls. A broom can be used to sweep them out IF you can be careful they are not secreting the yellow substance and staining anything.
The easiest way is to suck them up with a hand held vacuum and place the beetles back outside far from the home. If you use a regular vacuum, it is suggested to put the toe end of a pair of hose or knee high stockings over the end of the vacuum. Hold it in place by placing a rubber band over the end of the vacuum hose and the stocking. Do not let the stocking get sucked up in the vacuum hose.
After the lady beetles are vacuumed up, the stocking will be full of lady beetles that can be released back outside. Finally, don’t forget to use caulk to seal any cracks and holes, check windows and screens and use weather stripping and even door sweeps.
For more information, contact UGA Extension-Gordon County at 706-629-8685 or email gbowman@uga.edu.