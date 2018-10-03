Gordon Hospital welcomed Gordon County leaders to its annual Booster Breakfast at the end of the last week, with hospital personnel presenting on new construction projects and orthopedic services.
Karen Steely, the vice president and administrator of Murray Medical Center, presented upcoming construction projects including The Edna Owens Women’s Center, new obstetrical nursing unit, new cardiac cath lab, and expanded operating room and surgical suites.
Adam Land, M.D., of Northwest Georgia Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, gave a presentation on anterior hip replacement, a minimally-invasive surgical procedure that approaches the hip between two muscles rather than removing and reattaching a muscle. This allows a quicker rehabilitation period.
Land and Dr. Stephen King, also of Northwest Georgia Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, are the only two orthopedic surgeons in the region that perform this service.