King Alex Abat
Alex Abat is the son of Kenneth and Marilyn Richir. He was escorted by his mother at the crowning during the homecoming dance Saturday. He is also the brother of Jasmine and MaKayla.
As a special touch, Alex is the proud boyfriend of Queen Hannah Erwin. He has played football all four years of high school, and he has been a member of the track and field team for two years.
After graduation, Alex plans to attend Kennesaw State University and major in physical education.
Queen Hannah Erwin
Hannah is the daughter of Doug and Karen Clark and John Erwin. She was escorted at the homecoming game Friday night by her father John.
Over the past four years, Hanna has been in Warrior Academy and the Warrior Co-Op. She was also a member of the Lady Warriors basketball program for two years.
In addition, Hannah has been an active member in the pep-club, and she volunteers with the Touchdown Club. Among her other accomplishments, Hanna has been on the honor roll all four years of high school. Outside of school, Hannah works at Walmart
After graduation, Hannah plans to attend Dalton State College and major in Early Childhood Education.