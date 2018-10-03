Fire safety at Fairmount Elementary

With October being Fire Safety Awareness Month, Fairmount Elementary School third-graders received a critical lesson in fire safety on Monday.
The lesson Monday was in advance of National Fire Prevention Week next week, when students will be on fall break. It was led by Gordon County Fire & Rescue Department representatives Dottie Payne and Hugh Holcomb. For the Fairmount City Fire Department, Ellis Payne was on hand with fire safety mascot Sparky.
Amy Ivey with the Gordon County 911 Center explained to students when they should make an emergency call. And Fairmount City Police Department officer Jarrald Young shared his knowledge of how to react to emergency situations.
The fire safety lesson also counted as a career lesson for the third-grade’s cluster of human services. The students also received their own hat and goody bag from the fire fighters.