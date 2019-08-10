Justin Elkins, a resident of Ranger, made the Summer 2019 Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern State University and was among 400 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
To be eligible for the Academic Achievement List, a student must previously earn at least 12 credit hours at GSW, be enrolled in 3 to 11 hours of courses, and earn a 3.5 or higher GPA.
Georgia Southwestern State University, located in Americus, is a public, four-year unit of the University System of Georgia with more than 3,000 students.
Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 1,850 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2019 President’s List. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Area students include:
♦ Ashlan Jennings of Plainville
♦ Jordan Moore of Calhoun
♦ Maddox Parrott of Calhoun
♦ Laura Rincon of Calhoun
♦ Julie Yancey of Ranger
Georgia Southern University also recently recognized approximately 3,300 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2019 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Area students include:
♦ Neeley Abernathy of Calhoun
♦ Bailey Barcomb of Calhoun
♦ Janna Early of Calhoun
♦ Caroline Holley of Calhoun
♦ Emily Krout of Calhoun
♦ Caroline Swafford of Sugar Valley
♦ Nolan Swaim of Resaca
♦ Christian Tinsley of Calhoun
Georgia Southern University, a public Carnegie Doctoral/R2 institution founded in 1906, offers 141 degree programs serving nearly 26,500 students through nine colleges on three campuses in Statesboro, Savannah, Hinesville and online instruction.