July
AdventHealth Gordon is hosting a free maternity fair on Sunday, July 21, for those who are pregnant, planning to become pregnant, or parents of an infant. The event will be held in Conference Room E (enter through the North Entrance) from 2 to 4 p.m. and will include vendor and exhibit booths, a panel of maternity experts, giveaways and door prizes, tours of the new Baby Place and light refreshments. Limited space is available, and registration is required. To register visit www.AdventHealthGordon.com.
The Christmas Elves Quarter Clothing Sale will be Monday, July 22, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Calhoun First Baptist Church’s Christian Life Center. Everything sold will cost a quarter each. All money made will go toward local food banks: Voluntary Action Center’s Food Pantry, Blewer Food Bank (Gordon Memorial Association), St. Vincent de Paul’s Food Pantry from St. Clements Catholic Church and God’s Pantry from the Calhoun Seventh Day Adventist Church.
The Fairmount City Library will host a $1-a-bag book sale July 22-24 between noon and 5 p.m. Bags will be provided. Call 706-337-3110 for more information.
The Gordon County Extension Office will host a Small Ruminant Evening Workshop on July 30 from 5:15 to 8:30 p.m. at the Gordon County Agriculture Service Center. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children and teens. Snacks and refreshments will be provided. Guest speakers will include Niki Whitley, FVSU Animal Science Extension specialist, and Hailey Robinson and Greg Bowman of UGA Extension. The deadline to register is July 26 at 5 p.m.
August
The North Georgia General Missionary Baptist Association will hold its First Saturday Fellowship Service with Pastor Kenneth Woods and New Hope Baptist Church, 399 Moran Lake Road, Rome, on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 9:45 a.m. The group’s mission is education and fellowship. There will be breakout class sessions for ministers, adults, youth and children. All are invited.
A back-to-school celebration will be Saturday, Aug. 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Calhoun Recreation Department, 601 S. River. St. Students will be provided free backpacks, school supplies, haircuts, clothes, shoes and more. For more information, contact Sherry at 678-767-0071.
The Board of Trsutee of the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library will have its regular quarterly meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 4:30 p.m. at the library, 100 N. Park Ave., Calhoun. The board will consider agenda items, actions and review proposed amendments and/or updates to the constitution and bylaws of the public library. Proposed changes to the constitution and bylaws must be presented to the library board of trustees for review at least two weeks prior to the meeting date. The meeting is open to the public.
A Private Pesticide Certification course will be conducted on Thursday, Aug. 15, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gordon County Farm Bureau, 487 W. Belwood Drive, Calhoun. This is an opportunity for residents to earn their initial private pesticide license. The cost is $25, and lunch will be served. The speaker will be Mickey Taylor. Registration is required by emailling acarr@gcbe.org or calling 770-519-3619 before Friday, Aug. 9.
Ongoing
Did you know that nationally the American Red Cross assists 53 people every 60 seconds during personal or local disasters? The local Northwest Georgia chapter is right here in Gordon County. If you’d like to do some meaningful volunteering, please check redcross.org/local/georgia for opportunities. For more information contact Arthene Bressler at 762-231-9896.
Child Find Requirement Notice for Gordon County Schools: All children ages 0-21 are entitled to a free education, and that includes children with physical, mental or emotional problems. Some of these children are not identified. Please help us locate and identify them. For more information, call the Gordon County Board of Education, special education office at 706-629-4474 or email Alecia Segursky, the director of Exceptional Student Services at asegursky@gcbe.org if you know of a child with a disability that has not yet been identified.
The Harris Arts Center is having its Middle & High School Art Show through March 4. Come check out artwork by local students at the center, 212 S. Wall St. For more information call 706-629-2599.
The Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., will host yoga classes on Mondays, at 6 p.m., and Wednesdays, at 10:30 a.m. The charge is $10 for each class, and $9 for HAC members. For more information call 706-629-2599.
The Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., has Toddler Friday on the second Friday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Activities include hands-on art, music and storytelling. The cost is $7 per child. For more information call 706-629-2599.
Assured Hospice Care is currently seeking volunteers to visit with our hospice patients is the Calhoun/Resaca community.♦ Training is provided. Interested persons can contact 770-387-9578 or visit the website at assured-hospice.com.
All children ages 0-21 are entitled to a free education, and that includes children with physical, mental or emotional problems.♦ Some of these children are not identified. Please help us locate and identify them. For more information call the Gordon County Board of Education, special education office at 706-629-4474 or email Alecia Segursky, the director of exceptional student services, at asegursky@gcbe.org if you know of a child with a disability that has not yet been identified.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Library is providing U.S. citizenship classes for those who wish to prepare for the civics exam. The classes are taught with the help of Sean McKenzie from Calhoun City Schools. They are completely free, won’t require any registration or documentation and childcare will be provided to those who attend. Classes are held Thursdays from 4:45-5:45 p.m. For more information call the library at 706-624-1456.
For information on holding or supporting a benefit at the Oostanaula Community Club in Calhoun, call Barbara Talley at 770-608-2050.♦ The club is located at 1595 Oostanaula Bend Road Southwest in Calhoun.
Gordon County Democrats meet the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the McConnell Community Center, 115 McConnell Road, Calhoun. All Democrats are welcome.
The community is welcomed to the Southern Cruisers Riding Club in Rome. Gordon County is part of our chapter’s catchment area. We are a group of fun loving motorcycle enthusiasts who enjoy getting together to ride, eat and generally enjoy each other’s company. We generally ride twice a month in Northwest Georgia and Northeast Alabama area and most rides are less than 500 miles. We meet every month for dinner to discuss upcoming rides. We are a group of all makes and models of bikes. It’s not what you ride, it’s that you ride. We have no dues and no commitments. All we ask is that our members help support our chapter by being actively involved in our rides and events. We ask that everyone remember that safety is paramount; ride safely and live to ride another day. We are a family-oriented riding group and do not permit any alcohol or drugs at any chapter ride. If you like to ride, we would like to have you ride with us. We look forward to riding with you. Jon Benson, Chapter Leader; Crank.scrc002@yahoo.com or 678-901-7445.
The Calhoun Area Writers meet every third Friday of the month at 343 S. Wall St. from 6-7:30 p.m. The club exists to support writers, from published authors to those who simply enjoy writing down their thoughts.
Notices
Calhoun Adult Learning Center: Free day and evening study programs offered. Located on the Georgia Northwestern Technical College campus in Calhoun. Call 706-624-1111 to enroll today.
Members of the local chapter of AARP are volunteering their services to aid the community in ways that best serve the community. There are real possibilities when we serve the people of the community. AARP states it best: “to serve, and not be served.” The newly elected president of the local AARP Chapter 3178, Sarah Curtis, has asked all current members to serve on the Membership Committee as a means of increasing the membership. The local AARP Chapter 3178 meets every first Friday of each month at 10:30 a.m. For the place of the meeting call Sarah Curtis 706-629-0569 or Wylene Turner 706-629-8821
Families Anonymous is a 12-Step fellowship for family and friends who have known a feeling of desperation concerning the destructive behavior of someone very near to them, whether caused by drugs, alcohol, or related behavioral problems. People can share problems with others who understand, the details of personal stories may differ, but feelings and heartbreak are the same. If you or someone you know is ready to find the peace and Serenity that Families Anonymous members have found through the working of the FA program the group meets every Thursday from 7-8 p.m., located in Red Bud Road Plaza below Fitness First next to Calhoun Counseling Center (Dr. Bledsoe’s office).
The Military Order of the Purple Heart, Rome Chapter 525, meets the first Monday of the month except holidays at Sam’s Burger Deli, 3268 U.S. 27, Rome, at 6 p.m. All veterans who have been awarded the Purple Heart are eligible for membership and are invited to join. For more information contact Larry Fleming at 678-986-6601 or Alfred “Spanky” Carnes at 706-802-8262. purpleheartrome525@gmail.com
The Calhoun Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meet on the fourth Wednesday of each month for the regular called board meetings at noon.♦ Special Board meetings will be advertised in advance. All meetings are held at 607 Oothcalooga St., Calhoun. The public is invited to attend. Call to verify a meeting is schedule prior to attending.
If you are a homeowner and have served in the U.S. Military or are a surviving spouse and live in Gordon County or Bartow County, you may qualify for up to $13,000 in free home rehabilitation such as a new roof, exterior windows and doors, central heat and air, low flow plumbing, etc.♦ Contact New Foundations Development Inc. and ask for Carol Hatch at 706-629-9183 ext. 14 Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Income limits apply and funds are limited so don’t wait or you will miss out. This program is for veterans and Surviving Spouses ONLY. (New Foundations Development, Inc. is a local nonprofit working in conjunction with the Calhoun Housing Authority, NorthSide Bank of Calhoun, North Georgia National Bank.)
Fairmount Library is now located inside of City Hall on the second floor.♦ Story time is held every second Saturday of the month at 11 a.m. and New Horizon Book Club is held on the second Thursday of the month. For more information about the library call 706-337-5306.
United Way of Gordon County’s Young Leaders Society provides opportunities for philanthropic service, social, and networking events.♦ Our Lunch with Leaders program provides members with a positive learning experience while allowing members to interact with professional leaders in the community. Membership Requirements include anyone between the ages of 21-45; dues of $240 annually and 20 volunteer hours performed annually. For more information, contact Ashley Goble at Gordon County United Way by emailing agoble@gordoncountyunitedway.org.
Story times at the Calhoun-Gordon County Library, 100 N. Park Ave. in Calhoun, are 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays.
The Calhoun Adult Learning Center has so much to offer. Make the center your window to the world.♦ Free study programs are offered during the day and evening sessions. Enroll in adult education today. Call 706-624-1111. The center is located on the campus of Georgia Northwestern Technical College.
Lutheran Services of Georgia’s Specialized Foster Care Program is recruiting individuals and couples to provide safe and stable foster homes for children waiting in Georgia’s foster system. Information Sessions are held on the first Thursday of every month at 5:30 p.m. at the Rome Office, located at 336 Broad St., Suite 200, Rome. Individual sessions may be scheduled to accommodate families, as needed. For more information, contact Laura Fowler at 706-512-7777 or lfowler@lsga.org.
Lutheran Services of Georgia’s Heritage Adoption Program partners with DFCS to find Forever Families for children waiting in Georgia’s foster care system.♦ Information Sessions are held on the third Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Rome office, 336 Broad St, Suite 200. Individual sessions may be scheduled to accommodate families, as needed. For more information, contact aweaver@lsga.org or call 706-506-0649.
Tallatoona has appointments and funding available for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Appointments are provided on a first-come, first-served basis until the program ends April 30. Gordon County residents who qualify will receive either $310 or $350 toward their utility bill (primary heating source). The utility bill does not have to be in disconnect status to receive assistance. If you have not received this assistance this winter season an appointment can be scheduled by visiting our website at tallatoonacap.org and click “Book Now” or call 770-817-4666 or 770-773-7730.
Families Anonymous is a 12-step program, for those concerned about drug abuse and behavior problems of a relative or friend.♦ Completely anonymous, nonprofessional, and nonreligious. No dues, no fees. Not connected with any hospital or agency. Located on Red Bud Road in plaza below Fitness First, next to Calhoun Counseling Center. Meeting every Thursday 7-8 p.m. Call 770-548-7849 for more information.
The Gordon County Saddle Club meets the fourth Thursday of each month.♦ The meetings will be held at the Gordon County Agricultural Service Center, 1282 Ga. 53 Spur Southwest, Suite 200, Calhoun. Contact 770-548-5956 for more information.
If your school, church, civic or other organization would like a representative from the Georgia State Patrol to come and speak with your group on law enforcement or public safety matters, call 706-624-1477, ext. 1 or 3.♦ Advance notice would be greatly appreciated so someone can be scheduled.
MOMS Club of Calhoun is a new local chapter of an international nonprofit group.♦ MOMS Club is a support group designed for the at-home mother of today. Membership is open to all moms who live in Gordon County. Events are scheduled weekdays during the day and children are welcome at all events. Mothers of any age children are welcome. For more information call 706-383-3853 or email info@calhounmoms.org for location and more information. Check out the webpage at www.calhounmoms.org.
Gordon County Parks and Recreation would like to invite you to take part in its fitness program.♦ All classes are held at the Sonoraville Recreation Complex in the Fitness Center and are held on a continuous, month-to-month basis. Class days and times are as follows: Step Aerobics Class — Monday, 6-7 p.m. Instructor: Tonya Wilbanks. Butt and Gut Class — Wednesday, 5-6 p.m. Instructor: Petrina Pritchett. Strength Training — Tuesday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Instructor: Petrina Pritchett/ Tonya Wilbanks. Fee Structure: Memberships are $20 per month to access all aerobic classes. Use of the weight room is $20 per month. To use weight room and access all aerobic classes the cost is $30 per month. Paid on a month-to-month basis so no need for a contract.
Action Ministries Housing is accepting applications for a transitional home.♦ A single-family home in Gordon County is now available for up to two years. For more information or to refer a family, email Rebecca Hickom at rhickom@actionministries.net or call 404-862-1821.
Emergency Repair of Gas Furnaces and Gas Water Heaters: Low-income seniors, 65 and older, who own and live in their home, may be eligible for repairs help and assistance.♦ Contact Bruce Walters, Tallatoona Community Action Partnership, 770-382-5388, ext. 106.
The Gordon County Nutrition Site would like to invite seniors ages 60 and over to come to the senior center, located at 150 Cambridge Court Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. for a nutritious meal.♦ The meal is free of charge. We are also the center for Meals on Wheels for the homebound. For more information, please contact Jackie Owens, the nutrition site manager, at 706-629-0392.
ABATE (American Bikers Active Toward Education) of Georgia District 1, a nonprofit organization, serving nine counties including Gilmer, Gordon, Pickens, Fannin, Whitfield and Murray, will meet at 7:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at Logan’s Road House in Dalton.♦ For more information log on to the website abategad1.org or call Heidi Stockwell at 706-217-8317.
Calhoun Toastmasters meet on the first, third and fifth Monday of each month at the Calhoun Recreation Department, located at 601 S. River St. in Calhoun.♦ Please call President Beth Dunay at 706-378-8898 or Vice President of Education Maria Zamora at 706-313-2541 for additional information.
Do you want to learn to play chess, sharpen your skills, or match wits with a worthy adversary?♦ Come to Calhoun — Gordon County Library on the first Saturday of every month, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome, regardless of the level of expertise. Children under 10 must be accompanied by a parent. If you have your own chess board, please bring it. If you have any questions, call the library at 706-624-1456. Calhoun-Gordon County Library is located at 100 N. Park Ave.
New Metal Detecting Club in Resaca, Resaca Relic Recovery, meets every third Monday in each month in Resaca.♦ For more information contact Chris at 770-324-6277
Tallatoona Community Action Partnership is funding GED testing for low-income individuals and families.♦ To find out more about the GED testing program, contact the office in the county where you reside: Floyd, 706-295-7124; Bartow, 770-382-4222; Polk, 770-748-1675; Gordon, 706-629-2333; Paulding, 770-943-5085; Douglas, 770-949-6339; Haralson, 770-537-8800. Cobb County residents should contact the Bartow ofe.
Week of March 3
{p class=”Body”}First Thursday Book Club will meet on Thursday at Shoney’s on Red Bud Road at 7 p.m. We will discuss “Man in the Blue Moon” by Michael Morris. Pat Conroy’s review of the book states, “Michael Morris is one of my favorite Southern writers… ‘Man in the Blue Moon’ is a beautifully wrought portrayal of small town Southern life where poverty, tragedy, and human love engage in a ritualistic dance ... one of the best portraits of a small Southern town I’ve ever encountered.” All are welcome. Arrive a little earlier to enjoy dinner. For more information contact Roberta Charbonneau at 678-773-5655.
{p class=”Body”}The silent auction for Spring Basket Fundraiser at the Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., starts Thursday and goes through April 17. There is no admission cost. For more information call 706-629-2599.
{p class=”Body”}Yovana Yoga will host a “Pay What You Can” class on Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The class will focus on back care and is designed for those new to yoga. The class will be held at the studio at 171 W. Belmont Drive, Suite 6, in Calhoun. For more information call 678-697-8816.
{p class=”Body”}The Calhoun Elkettes will have Bingo on Saturday at the Calhoun Elks Lodge. Doors open at 5 p.m. with games starting at 7 p.m. There will be food, game prizes, door prizes and a split the pot. Call Pam at 706-280-5168 for more information.
Week of March 10
The Calhoun Gordon County Retired Educators Association will meet on March 13 at the Calhoun-Gordon County Library conference room. A meet and greet with refreshment will start at 10 a.m., followed by the program and business meeting at 10:30 a.m.
A Fair Garden Tea Party will be held at the Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., on March 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $20 for general admission. For more information call 706-629-2599.
{p class=”Briefheadragbrr” style=”text-align: center;”}Week of March 17
{p class=”Body”}AdventHealth Gordon is hosting a seven-week seminar series where participants can enjoy a free dinner with a different doctor each week. Participants will learn the eight health principles that can add 10 years to your life. The dinners will be held Mondays at 5:30 p.m., starting March 18 and running until April 29. To register for the seminar, call 706-602-7800, ext. 3166.
{p class=”Body”}The American Red Cross is having a blood drive on March 18, from 2-7 p.m. at Planet Fitness in Calhoun. Planet Fitness is located at 122 W.C. Bryant Parkway.
{p class=”Body”}Gordon County Young Farmers will host a class titled “Beekeeping Basics” on March 21, starting at 6:30 p.m., at the Gordon County Ag Center. The speakers will be Jeff and Bethany Champion. To RVSP or to receive more information contact Annemarie Carr 770-519-3619 or email acarr@gcbe.org.
{p class=”Body”}The New Echota-Cherokee Capital State Historic Site, 1211 Chatsworth Highway in Calhoun, will host a Guided Lantern Tour on March 23, from 7-8 p.m. The cost is $7 per child and $9 per adult. During the tour, visitors will get a chance to experience what an 1800s settlement looked like at night. There will be a lantern tour of the historic buildings at New Echota-Cherokee Capital State Historic Site There will be four tour times and reservations are required. The tours will be at 7 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 7:40 p.m. and 8 p.m. The tours will be led by park staff and each building will be open and occupied to demonstrate what life would have been like during the 1800s. This is a unique opportunity to see our park at night. Call 706-624-1321 to reserve your spot or visit georgiastateparks.org.
{p class=”Body”}Murder at the Comedy Club, a fundraiser for the Voluntary Action Center, is set for March 23 at 6 p.m. Tickets to the dinner and interactive murder mystery show at Owens Security Solutions are $50. There will also be a silent auction and raffle prizes. For more information call 706-629-7285.
{p class=”Briefheadragbrr” style=”text-align: center;”}Week of March 24
{p class=”Body”}John McEuen will perform at the Harris Arts Center on March 29 to open the 13th annual Georgia String Band Festival. The performance starts at 7 p.m. at the center, 212 S. Wall St. Tickets are $20 for general admission. For more information call 706-629-2599.
{p class=”Body”}Fiddlers’ Convention at the Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., is set for March 30, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., as part of the 13th annual Georgia String Band Festival. Cost is $10 for wristbands sold at the door, and children 12 and under get in free. For more information call 706-629-2599.
{p class=”Briefheadragbrr” style=”text-align: center;”}Week of April 7
{p class=”Body”}A benefit concert to support Tiny House Hand Up Inc., a nonprofit aiming to develop affordable housing in Gordon County, will be held April 13 at the GEM Theatre, featuring Cash Unchained. Tickets to see the Johnny Cash tribute band can be purchased at the GEM box office or online at calhoungemtheatre.org.
{p class=”Briefheadragbrr” style=”text-align: center;”}Ongoing
{li class=”Body”}Child Find Requirement Notice for Gordon County Schools: All children ages 0-21 are entitled to a free education, and that includes children with physical, mental or emotional problems. Some of these children are not identified. Please help us locate and identify them. For more information, call the Gordon County Board of Education, special education office at 706-629-4474 or email Alecia Segursky, the director of Exceptional Student Services at asegursky@gcbe.org if you know of a child with a disability that has not yet been identified.{/li}{li class=”Body”}The Harris Arts Center is having its Middle & High School Art Show through March 4. Come check out artwork by local students at the center, 212 S. Wall St. For more information call 706-629-2599.{/li}{li class=”Body”}The Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., will host yoga classes on Mondays, at 6 p.m., and Wednesdays, at 10:30 a.m. The charge is $10 for each class, and $9 for HAC members. For more information call 706-629-2599.{/li}{li class=”Body”}The Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., has Toddler Friday on the second Friday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Activities include hands-on art, music and storytelling. The cost is $7 per child. For more information call 706-629-2599.{/li}{li class=”Body”}Assured Hospice Care is currently seeking volunteers to visit with our hospice patients is the Calhoun/Resaca community. Training is provided. Interested persons can contact 770-387-9578 or visit the website at assured-hospice.com.{/li}{li class=”Body”}All children ages 0-21 are entitled to a free education, and that includes children with physical, mental or emotional problems. Some of these children are not identified. Please help us locate and identify them. For more information call the Gordon County Board of Education, special education office at 706-629-4474 or email Alecia Segursky, the director of exceptional student services, at asegursky@gcbe.org if you know of a child with a disability that has not yet been identified.{/li}{li class=”Body”}The Calhoun-Gordon County Library is providing U.S. citizenship classes for those who wish to prepare for the civics exam. The classes are taught with the help of Sean McKenzie from Calhoun City Schools. They are completely free, won’t require any registration or documentation and childcare will be provided to those who attend. Classes are held Thursdays from 4:45-5:45 p.m. For more information call the library at 706-624-1456.{/li}{li class=”Body”}For information on holding or supporting a benefit at the Oostanaula Community Club in Calhoun, call Barbara Talley at 770-608-2050. The club is located at 1595 Oostanaula Bend Road Southwest in Calhoun.{/li}{li class=”Body”}Gordon County Democrats meet the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the McConnell Community Center, 115 McConnell Road, Calhoun. All Democrats are welcome.{/li}{li class=”Body”}The community is welcomed to the Southern Cruisers Riding Club in Rome. Gordon County is part of our chapter’s catchment area. We are a group of fun loving motorcycle enthusiasts who enjoy getting together to ride, eat and generally enjoy each other’s company. We generally ride twice a month in Northwest Georgia and Northeast Alabama area and most rides are less than 500 miles. We meet every month for dinner to discuss upcoming rides. We are a group of all makes and models of bikes. It’s not what you ride, it’s that you ride. We have no dues and no commitments. All we ask is that our members help support our chapter by being actively involved in our rides and events. We ask that everyone remember that safety is paramount; ride safely and live to ride another day. We are a family-oriented riding group and do not permit any alcohol or drugs at any chapter ride. If you like to ride, we would like to have you ride with us. We look forward to riding with you. Jon Benson, Chapter Leader; Crank.scrc002@yahoo.com or 678-901-7445.{/li}{li class=”Body”}The Calhoun Area Writers meet every third Friday of the month at 343 S. Wall St. from 6-7:30 p.m. The club exists to support writers, from published authors to those who simply enjoy writing down their thoughts.{/li}
{p class=”Briefheadragbrr” style=”text-align: center;”}Notices
{li class=”Body”}Calhoun Adult Learning Center: Free day and evening study programs offered. Located on the Georgia Northwestern Technical College campus in Calhoun. Call 706-624-1111 to enroll today.{/li}{li class=”Body”}Members of the local chapter of AARP are volunteering their services to aid the community in ways that best serve the community. There are real possibilities when we serve the people of the community. AARP states it best: “to serve, and not be served.” The newly elected president of the local AARP Chapter 3178, Sarah Curtis, has asked all current members to serve on the Membership Committee as a means of increasing the membership. The local AARP Chapter 3178 meets every first Friday of each month at 10:30 a.m. For the place of the meeting call Sarah Curtis 706-629-0569 or Wylene Turner 706-629-8821{/li}{li class=”Body”}Families Anonymous is a 12-Step fellowship for family and friends who have known a feeling of desperation concerning the destructive behavior of someone very near to them, whether caused by drugs, alcohol, or related behavioral problems. People can share problems with others who understand, the details of personal stories may differ, but feelings and heartbreak are the same. If you or someone you know is ready to find the peace and Serenity that Families Anonymous members have found through the working of the FA program the group meets every Thursday from 7-8 p.m., located in Red Bud Road Plaza below Fitness First next to Calhoun Counseling Center (Dr. Bledsoe’s office).{/li}{li class=”Body”}The Military Order of the Purple Heart, Rome Chapter 525, meets the first Monday of the month except holidays at Sam’s Burger Deli, 3268 U.S. 27, Rome, at 6 p.m. All veterans who have been awarded the Purple Heart are eligible for membership and are invited to join. For more information contact Larry Fleming at 678-986-6601 or Alfred (Spanky) Carnes at 706-802-8262. purpleheartrome525@gmail.com{/li}{li class=”Body”}The Calhoun Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meet on the fourth Wednesday of each month for the regular called board meetings at noon. Special Board meetings will be advertised in advance. All meetings are held at 607 Oothcalooga St., Calhoun. The public is invited to attend. Call to verify a meeting is schedule prior to attending.{/li}{li class=”Body”}If you are a homeowner and have served in the U.S. Military or are a surviving spouse and live in Gordon County or Bartow County, you may qualify for up to $13,000 in free home rehabilitation such as a new roof, exterior windows and doors, central heat and air, low flow plumbing, etc. Contact New Foundations Development Inc. and ask for Carol Hatch at 706-629-9183 ext. 14 Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Income limits apply and funds are limited so don’t wait or you will miss out. This program is for veterans and Surviving Spouses ONLY. (New Foundations Development, Inc. is a local nonprofit working in conjunction with the Calhoun Housing Authority, NorthSide Bank of Calhoun, North Georgia National Bank.){/li}{li class=”Body”}Fairmount Library is now located inside of City Hall on the second floor. Story time is held every second Saturday of the month at 11 a.m. and New Horizon Book Club is held on the second Thursday of the month. For more information call 706-337-5306.{/li}{li class=”Body”}United Way of Gordon County’s Young Leaders Society provides opportunities for philanthropic service, social, and networking events. Our Lunch with Leaders program provides members with a positive learning experience while allowing members to interact with professional leaders in the community. Membership Requirements include anyone between the ages of 21-45; dues of $240 annually and 20 volunteer hours performed annually. For more information, contact Ashley Goble at Gordon County United Way by emailing agoble@gordoncountyunitedway.org.{/li}{li class=”Body”}Story times at the Calhoun-Gordon County Library, 100 N. Park Ave. in Calhoun, are 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays.{/li}{li class=”Body”}The Calhoun Adult Learning Center has so much to offer. Make the center your window to the world. Free study programs are offered during the day and evening sessions. Enroll in adult education today. Call 706-624-1111. The center is located on the campus of Georgia Northwestern Technical College.{/li}{li class=”Body”}Lutheran Services of Georgia’s Specialized Foster Care Program is recruiting individuals and couples to provide safe and stable foster homes for children waiting in Georgia’s foster system. Information Sessions are held on the first Thursday of every month at 5:30 p.m. at the Rome Office, located at 336 Broad St., Suite 200, Rome. Individual sessions may be scheduled to accommodate families, as needed. For more information, contact Laura Fowler at 706-512-7777 or lfowler@lsga.org.{/li}{li class=”Body”}Lutheran Services of Georgia’s Heritage Adoption Program partners with DFCS to find Forever Families for children waiting in Georgia’s foster care system. Information Sessions are held on the third Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Rome office, 336 Broad St, Suite 200. Individual sessions may be scheduled to accommodate families, as needed. For more information, contact aweaver@lsga.org or call 706-506-0649.{/li}{li class=”Body”}Nov. 1 is the date Tallatoona will begin accepting appointments for the heating assistance program. Schedule an appointment online at tallatoonacap.org and click on Book Now, or by calling 770-773-7730. The following documents will be needed for appointments: drivers license or state issued photo ID; original social security cards for everyone living in household; proof of citizenship or immigration status such as driver’s license, US military ID, US passport, state issued photo I, U.S. permanent resident card, alien registration card, employment authorization document, certificate of citizenship; most current heating bill within the past 30 days; if your home is heated with natural gas, kerosene, propane or wood you must bring both your heating bill and electric bill to the appointment; proof of income for the last 30 days for everyone 18 years or older living in the home including alimony, child support, disability, pension, rental income, retirement, social security, unemployment, wages from work, wages from self employment and workers compensation.{/li}{li class=”Body”}Families Anonymous is a 12-step program, for those concerned about drug abuse and behavior problems of a relative or friend. Completely anonymous, nonprofessional, and nonreligious. No dues, no fees. Not connected with any hospital or agency. Located on Red Bud Road in plaza below Fitness First, next to Calhoun Counseling Center. Meeting every Thursday 7-8 p.m. Call 770-548-7849 for more information.{/li}{li class=”Body”}The Gordon County Saddle Club meets the fourth Thursday of each month. The meetings will be held at the Gordon County Agricultural Service Center, 1282 Ga. 53 Spur Southwest, Suite 200, Calhoun. Contact 770-548-5956 for more information.{/li}{li class=”Body”}If your school, church, civic or other organization would like a representative from the Georgia State Patrol to come and speak with your group on law enforcement or public safety matters, call 706-624-1477, ext. 1 or 3. Advance notice would be greatly appreciated so someone can be scheduled.{/li}{li class=”Body”}MOMS Club of Calhoun is a new local chapter of an international nonprofit group. MOMS Club is a support group designed for the at-home mother of today. Membership is open to all moms who live in Gordon County. Events are scheduled weekdays during the day and children are welcome at all events. Mothers of any age children are welcome. For more information call 706-383-3853 or email info@calhounmoms.org for location and more information. Check out the webpage at www.calhounmoms.org.{/li}{li class=”Body”}Gordon County Parks and Recreation would like to invite you to take part in its fitness program. All classes are held at the Sonoraville Recreation Complex in the Fitness Center and are held on a continuous, month-to-month basis. Class days and times are as follows: Step Aerobics Class — Monday, 6-7 p.m. Instructor: Tonya Wilbanks. Butt and Gut Class — Wednesday, 5-6 p.m. Instructor: Petrina Pritchett. Strength Training — Tuesday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Instructor: Petrina Pritchett/ Tonya Wilbanks. Fee Structure: Memberships are $20 per month to access all aerobic classes. Use of the weight room is $20 per month. To use weight room and access all aerobic classes the cost is $30 per month. Paid on a month-to-month basis so no need for a contract.{/li}{li class=”Body”}Action Ministries Housing is accepting applications for a transitional home. A single-family home in Gordon County is now available for up to two years. For more information or to refer a family, email Rebecca Hickom at rhickom@actionministries.net or call 404-862-1821.{/li}{li class=”Body”}Emergency Repair of Gas Furnaces and Gas Water Heaters: Low-income seniors, 65 and older, who own and live in their home, may be eligible for repairs help and assistance. Contact Bruce Walters, Tallatoona Community Action Partnership, 770-382-5388, ext. 106.{/li}{li class=”Body”}The Gordon County Nutrition Site would like to invite seniors ages 60 and over to come to the senior center, located at 150 Cambridge Court Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. for a nutritious meal. The meal is free of charge. We are also the center for Meals on Wheels for the homebound. For more information, please contact Jackie Owens, the nutrition site manager, at 706-629-0392.{/li}{li class=”Body”}ABATE (American Bikers Active Toward Education) of Georgia District 1, a nonprofit organization, serving nine counties including Gilmer, Gordon, Pickens, Fannin, Whitfield and Murray, will meet at 7:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at Logan’s Road House in Dalton. For more information log on to the website abategad1.org or call Heidi Stockwell at 706-217-8317.{/li}{li class=”Body”}Calhoun Toastmasters meet on the first, third and fifth Monday of each month at the Calhoun Recreation Department, located at 601 S. River St. in Calhoun. Please call President Beth Dunay at 706-378-8898 or Vice President of Education Maria Zamora at 706-313-2541 for additional information.{/li}{li class=”Body”}Do you want to learn to play chess, sharpen your skills, or match wits with a worthy adversary? Come to Calhoun — Gordon County Library on the first Saturday of every month, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome, regardless of the level of expertise. Children under 10 must be accompanied by a parent. If you have your own chess board, please bring it. If you have any questions, call the library at 706-624-1456. Calhoun-Gordon County Library is located at 100 N. Park Ave.{/li}{li class=”Body”}New Metal Detecting Club in Resaca, Resaca Relic Recovery, meets every third Monday in each month in Resaca. For more information contact Chris at 770-324-6277{/li}{li class=”Body”}Tallatoona Community Action Partnership is funding GED testing for low-income individuals and families. To find out more about the GED testing program, contact the office in the county where you reside: Floyd, 706-295-7124; Bartow, 770-382-4222; Polk, 770-748-1675; Gordon, 706-629-2333; Paulding, 770-943-5085; Douglas, 770-949-6339; Haralson, 770-537-8800. Cobb County residents should contact the Bartow office.{/li}