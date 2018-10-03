The Bartow History Museum is hosting a walk around the historic Eastview Cemetery in Adairsville on Oct. 20.
There will be three tours — 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. — that will explore the stories and the landscape that we shaped by north Bartow County residents of old.
Tickets are $10 for members and $18 for nonmembers.
“(W)e are so lucky to live in any area that was influenced by such fascinating individuals. This tour will tell some of their stories and hopefully show others in the area just how interesting Adairsville is as well,” said Joshua Graham, the manager of programs at the Bartow History Museum.
This is a walking tour and requires walking on concrete, grass and small inclines, so participants should wear comfortable shoes. The tour will last approximately one hour.
An Evening in Eastview Cemetery is sponsored by Parnick Jennings Funeral Home and the Cartersville-Bartow County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.
Tickets must be purchased in advance at bartowhistorymuseum.org, at the museum gift shop located at 4 E. Church St., in downtown Cartersville, or by calling 770-387-2774. Tickets are on a first-come, first-served basis.