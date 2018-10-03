On Saturday, Sept. 29, nearly 20 4-H'ers took part in a day of service and leadership. In the morning, 11 youth and adult leaders participated in the annual Rivers Alive river clean-up.
The group traveled to four clean-up sites, including boat ramps on Ga. 136 and Ga. 156 and two recreation areas in Calhoun. The group picked up about 15 bags of trash and found a variety of items including the most common, cigarette butts at a count of 127, 48 plastic beverage bottles and 27 plastic bottle caps, 33 aluminum cans, two half trashcans, and multiple pieces of clothing and paper trash.
The 4-H'ers even found a recent 4-H News section of the Calhoun Times on a trail in the woods! Youth participating were Hannah Jones, Hunter Moore, David Niles, Hunter Petty, Henry Sandridge, Marilyn Sandridge, and Bryson Smith.
Following lunch, seven Gordon County 4-H'ers were joined by five youth from Whitfield County and participated in a multi-county certified teen leader training workshop. The workshop was co-taught by Allie Griner and Kandi Edwards, 4-H County Extension Agents from Gordon and Whitfield Counties.
The youth learned about leading by example, using their personality and communication styles to work with others, and handling conflict and difficult situations by role-playing numerous scenarios to gain leadership expertise. Teen leaders participating in this training are now certified to provide leadership at county and state 4-H events.
Gordon County 4-H'ers certified as teen leaders were Brent McDaniel, Rebekah McElrath, Madison McMorris, Abigail Montgomery, Olivia Montgomery, Hunter Petty, and David Weber.
4-H,Tractor Supply fall paper clover campaign
Every year, 4-Her’s in Gordon County participate in a number of 4-H programs to help improve their knowledge and leadership skills. This fall, the local Calhoun Tractor Supply stores are continuing their long-standing partnership with 4-H for the 2018 Fall Paper Clover Campaign to make it possible for more youth in the community to experience 4-H’s youth-led, hands-on programming.
From today until Oct. 14, 2018 Calhoun Tractor Supply customers can participate in the 2018 Fall Paper Clover campaign by purchasing paper clovers for $1 or more at checkout. The funds raised will be awarded as scholarships to individual Gordon County 4-H members wishing to attend 4-H camps and leadership conferences across the country. The number of scholarships distributed to students following the fall campaign will be determined based on the total amount raised.
Since it began in 2010, the partnership between Tractor Supply and 4-H has generated more than $11,000,000 in essential funding. The Paper Clover fundraiser, which takes place in the spring and fall, raised over $981,000 during the Fall 2017 campaign. The fundraising effort directly supports numerous 4-H programs in Gordon County.
Holiday card art contest
While it may seem early to be thinking about the holiday season, Georgia 4-H is currently hosting its annual holiday card art contest.
Fifth-graders to high school seniors can get into the holiday spirit and draw a design for a 4-H holiday card for the Georgia 4-H Foundation that will be sent to 4-H supporters at the end of the year. The top prize is $50.
All entries from Gordon County will be judged at the county level, and the winner will be used for the Gordon County Extension/4-H holiday card sent to friends of Gordon County 4-H, and all entries will be submitted on to judging at the state level for a chance at the cash prize.
Rules for the Holiday Card Contest include:
All entries must be the student’s original drawing on an 8.5-by-5.5- inch (or 5.5-by-8.5-inch) sheet of white, unlined paper.
All entries should somehow include 4-H in the theme for the message or design. Also, please try to use a universal "holiday" theme.
All entries must be colorful, so they can be reproduced on the holiday card.
Each entry must be accompanied by an official entry form filled out by the 4-H’er and signed by the county 4-H agent.
All 4-H members (grades five to 12) are eligible to participate.
Entries must be submitted to the Gordon County 4-H Office by Thursday and must have the holiday card entry form attached. The entry form can be found on the Gordon County 4-H website or at the Gordon County 4-H office.
If any of the above rules are not followed, the entry may be disqualified.
Georgia 4-H reserves the right to modify the entry.
For more information or to submit an entry into the contest, please contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office at 706-629-8685.